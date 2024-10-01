Transform your space with The Great Eastern Home's whimsical vase collection

As the heart of home décor beats with the changing seasons, vases emerge as unsung heroes in our living spaces. More than mere vessels for flowers, they encapsulate artistry, heritage, and modern flair, transforming our environments into curated experiences. This festive season, The Great Eastern Home invites us to indulge in their new Vase Collection — a masterful fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design that elevates any interior.
Dr Anurag Kanoria of The Great Eastern Home explains, “Our inspiration comes from a deep appreciation for timeless artistry. We wanted to create pieces that feel both classic and fresh. Each vase tells a story, embodying rich historical techniques while embracing the aesthetics of today.” This collection does precisely that, showcasing meticulously handcrafted vases that serve as both décor and conversation starters.
Explore the nuances of this collection, where the Bohemian glass vase stands tall with its slender silhouette and gilt leaf patterns, featuring a hand-painted portrait that marries tradition with sophistication. The white porcelain vase, adorned with striking red embellishments and gold overlay, brings folklore to life, while the vintage cranberry glass vase bursts with charm through delicate floral designs in white, blue, and gold. The Moser-style green-gold vase, with its rich hues and gilded embellishments, features a beautifully painted cameo, capturing the essence of art and heritage.
“The artistic details in our vases serve as a bridge between the past and present. Gold overlays and floral motifs celebrate the craftsmanship of bygone eras, while contemporary shapes and colours ensure each piece fits seamlessly into today’s stylish interiors,” Anurag elaborates.
Each vase is not just a decorative item but a testament to quality and innovation. Handcrafted with premium materials, from high-quality glass to exquisite porcelain, these vases promise both durability and elegance. “When selecting materials, our focus was on quality and aesthetic appeal. We aimed for a balance between classic craftsmanship and modern sophistication,” Anurag notes.
Whether your décor leans traditional or modern, these vases serve as versatile accents that complement various styles. “We envision them enhancing any décor, from vintage-inspired rooms to sleek, contemporary spaces. Their timeless designs and elegant craftsmanship add sophistication and charm,” he states.
To fully appreciate these artistic treasures, display them in key areas where they can shine. Anurag suggests, “Create an eye-catching arrangement by grouping different shapes and sizes, or highlight a single vase in a
well-lit area to emphasise its intricate craftsmanship.”
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com