Transform your space with The Great Eastern Home's whimsical vase collection

As the heart of home décor beats with the changing seasons, vases emerge as unsung heroes in our living spaces. More than mere vessels for flowers, they encapsulate artistry, heritage, and modern flair, transforming our environments into curated experiences. This festive season, The Great Eastern Home invites us to indulge in their new Vase Collection — a masterful fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design that elevates any interior.

Dr Anurag Kanoria of The Great Eastern Home explains, “Our inspiration comes from a deep appreciation for timeless artistry. We wanted to create pieces that feel both classic and fresh. Each vase tells a story, embodying rich historical techniques while embracing the aesthetics of today.” This collection does precisely that, showcasing meticulously handcrafted vases that serve as both décor and conversation starters.

Explore the nuances of this collection, where the Bohemian glass vase stands tall with its slender silhouette and gilt leaf patterns, featuring a hand-painted portrait that marries tradition with sophistication. The white porcelain vase, adorned with striking red embellishments and gold overlay, brings folklore to life, while the vintage cranberry glass vase bursts with charm through delicate floral designs in white, blue, and gold. The Moser-style green-gold vase, with its rich hues and gilded embellishments, features a beautifully painted cameo, capturing the essence of art and heritage.

“The artistic details in our vases serve as a bridge between the past and present. Gold overlays and floral motifs celebrate the craftsmanship of bygone eras, while contemporary shapes and colours ensure each piece fits seamlessly into today’s stylish interiors,” Anurag elaborates.