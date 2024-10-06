Transform your home into a festive wonderland with Angie Homes’ dazzling 2024 Collection

Anjaleka Kripalani, the creative genius behind Angie Homes, says, “These products have been curated with love under the luxury segment, perfect for sharing warmth during the festive season.” Whether you’re hosting a get-together or just sprucing up your space, this collection is your go-to for that extra oomph.

But wait, there’s more. The 2024 festive collection is all about modern opulence, blending minimalist designs with rich, jewel-toned palettes — deep reds, emerald greens, and royal blues that make your heart sing. This collection highlights ornate traditional patterns and metallic accents like gold and silver. “The overall style reflects a fusion of East and West, giving the collection a luxurious yet festive feel,” Anjaleka explains.

Some standout pieces include gold-accented bone china dinner sets that scream sophistication and statement coffee tables that are so chic, your guests will be fighting for a spot to put their drinks. Each piece is crafted from luxurious materials like silk and velvet, complete with hand-embroidered details that tell stories of heritage and innovation.

Anjaleka’s vision is to create spaces that evoke joy, comfort, and togetherness, ensuring every corner of your home feels like a festive embrace. “The collection features customisable elements and focuses on sustainable, eco-friendly materials, catering to those who value exclusivity and mindful luxury,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.

