Illuminate your space: Discover Yaahvi's Dawn and Dusk Collection where art meets light

A captivating tale unfolds as Yaahvi introduces their enchanting hanging lights, transforming ordinary décor into extraordinary works of art. Led by the visionary Nikita Bansal, the Dawn & Dusk Collection seamlessly melds modern design with the fluid beauty of nature. “This collection represents the acceptance of life’s transient nature. It invites viewers to embrace the fleeting beauty of life, reminding us to live fully in the present while remaining open to endless possibilities,” says Nikita.
Inspired by a serene moment gazing at the horizon, Nikita’s vision for the collection captures the delicate balance between beginnings and the blending of worlds. Each hanging light reflects the graceful transitions of light and shadow, embodying artisanal craftsmanship and minimalist elegance. When illuminated, they evoke the same serene feeling as gazing at the horizon — calm, reflective, and full of potential.
Take, for example, the Bella Hanging Lamps, available in chic finishes like white, green, and black. Crafted from soda glass and mild steel, these beauties boast unique marble printing, merging sustainability with refined artistry. “Simplicity stems from meticulous detail,” Nikita notes, showcasing the elegant chaos these lamps help transform.
Next up is the Twilight Hanging Lamp, capturing the enchanting hues of dusk. With a luxurious golden luster finish, it beautifully showcases the meticulous craft of glass turning and metal weaving — a timeless piece that marries tradition with modern style.
Then there’s the Dawn Hanging Lamp, inspired by the gradual merging of sunrise into night. Made from recycled soda glass, its smoky grey finish and hammered effect embody sustainability while keeping pace with global trends.
Don’t miss the Notto Hanging Lamp, a minimalist design reminiscent of serene water reflections beneath a starry sky. Its evocative elegance aligns perfectly with contemporary aesthetics, while the Totem Hanging Lamp draws inspiration from spiritual totems, featuring meticulously woven mild steel baskets and a striking red shade for a bold statement.
So, whether you’re looking to brighten up your living space or simply want to add a touch of artistic flair, the Dawn & Dusk Collection invites you to bask in the light of endless possibilities. With every piece, Yaahvi reminds us that beauty is fleeting, but the memories we create can last a lifetime.
Price on request. Available online.
