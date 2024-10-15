Illuminate your space: Discover Yaahvi's Dawn and Dusk Collection where art meets light

A captivating tale unfolds as Yaahvi introduces their enchanting hanging lights, transforming ordinary décor into extraordinary works of art. Led by the visionary Nikita Bansal, the Dawn & Dusk Collection seamlessly melds modern design with the fluid beauty of nature. “This collection represents the acceptance of life’s transient nature. It invites viewers to embrace the fleeting beauty of life, reminding us to live fully in the present while remaining open to endless possibilities,” says Nikita.

Inspired by a serene moment gazing at the horizon, Nikita’s vision for the collection captures the delicate balance between beginnings and the blending of worlds. Each hanging light reflects the graceful transitions of light and shadow, embodying artisanal craftsmanship and minimalist elegance. When illuminated, they evoke the same serene feeling as gazing at the horizon — calm, reflective, and full of potential.

Take, for example, the Bella Hanging Lamps, available in chic finishes like white, green, and black. Crafted from soda glass and mild steel, these beauties boast unique marble printing, merging sustainability with refined artistry. “Simplicity stems from meticulous detail,” Nikita notes, showcasing the elegant chaos these lamps help transform.

Next up is the Twilight Hanging Lamp, capturing the enchanting hues of dusk. With a luxurious golden luster finish, it beautifully showcases the meticulous craft of glass turning and metal weaving — a timeless piece that marries tradition with modern style.