Rug revolution: Transform your festive vibe with Pequra’s bold new collection

Let’s talk materials, shall we? These stunning pieces are meticulously handcrafted from premium New Zealand wool and viscose. Amit describes New Zealand wool as the “pinnacle of luxury” — soft, durable, and sustainable — while viscose adds a touch of exquisite sheen. “Together, they create a rug that feels sumptuous underfoot while being strong enough for daily use,” he explains.

Now, how do these fabulous rugs amp up your festive vibe? “They’re transformative,” Amit insists. Each piece brings joy, warmth, and sophistication into any room. Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or cosying up for a quiet evening, these rugs create an inviting atmosphere that screams celebration. With vibrant hues and intricate patterns, your home will be the ultimate backdrop for holiday cheer.

But hold on — what should you keep in mind when choosing a rug? According to Amit, it’s all about size, shape, and how well the rug plays with your existing décor. “A well-chosen rug can serve as the foundation of a room’s décor,” he says. Whether you go for a bold statement piece or a subtle accent, the Festive Collection has something for everyone.

And let’s not forget the standout pieces. The Oceanic Pebble Symphony Rug, for instance, captures nature’s fluid beauty with its calming shades of blue and grey. It’s like having a serene beach day right in your living room. Then there’s the Woodland Echo Rug, inspired by the intricate rings of tree trunks, perfect for those looking to bring the outdoors in.

Price starts at Rs 8,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com