Wood you believe it? Wootique turns timber into trendy treasures for your home

Enter a space where timeless design converges with innovative craftsmanship, creating a harmonious dialogue between tradition and modernity. Wootique specialises in handcrafted wooden furniture that celebrates natural beauty and sustainability. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to enhance your space while reflecting a deep connection to nature. Led by Dhruv Parekh, the brand embraces a rich legacy and innovative techniques to create unique items that elevate any home.
Carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather, Dhruv leads Wootique with a vision that blends innovation with tradition. Under his guidance, the brand has flourished, offering over 200 meticulously crafted products, from stunning wooden TV units to artistic planters and captivating beam chandeliers. Each piece is designed to elevate your living spaces, transforming them into sophisticated havens.
One of the brand’s standout offerings is their coffee table collection, born from a desire to bring the splendour of nature into your home. Crafted from live-edge wood, each table retains the natural contours of the tree, creating a stunning visual that tells its own unique story. “By embracing the raw and organic beauty of nature, we ensure that every piece connects you to the earth,” says Dhruv.
Wootique sources sustainably harvested wood, choosing slabs based on their distinctive grains and textures. “We want each table to be an exclusive work of art,” Dhruv explains. With sturdy bases and thoughtful proportions, these tables are designed for everyday use without sacrificing style. “Art and functionality can coexist harmoniously,” Dhruv emphasises.
With a clientele that includes celebrities like Shefali Shah and Leander Paes, the brand promises a level of sophistication that transcends ordinary décor.
Price starts at Rs 9,000. Available online.
