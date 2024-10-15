Wood you believe it? Wootique turns timber into trendy treasures for your home

One of the brand’s standout offerings is their coffee table collection, born from a desire to bring the splendour of nature into your home. Crafted from live-edge wood, each table retains the natural contours of the tree, creating a stunning visual that tells its own unique story. “By embracing the raw and organic beauty of nature, we ensure that every piece connects you to the earth,” says Dhruv.

Wootique sources sustainably harvested wood, choosing slabs based on their distinctive grains and textures. “We want each table to be an exclusive work of art,” Dhruv explains. With sturdy bases and thoughtful proportions, these tables are designed for everyday use without sacrificing style. “Art and functionality can coexist harmoniously,” Dhruv emphasises.

With a clientele that includes celebrities like Shefali Shah and Leander Paes, the brand promises a level of sophistication that transcends ordinary décor.

Price starts at Rs 9,000. Available online.

