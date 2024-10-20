Make your Diwali special with ‘Starry Diwali’ collection that honours the ‘real stars’ - the artisans

The Starry Diwali collection honors the cherished traditions of Diwali evenings, reflecting the artisans behind the designs in spirit.

Each item in this collection is handcrafted by artisans, making it truly unique and meaningful. By bringing home or gifting a piece from this collection, you’re not only acquiring something beautiful but also supporting the artisan community in building a brighter future.

The motifs in this new collection draw inspiration from the rich and joyful traditions of Diwali. With a signature maximalist approach, the brand showcases bold prints, patterns, and colours, turning every piece into a vibrant expression of modern Indian living. Designed to evoke joy, these products beautifully blend tradition with contemporary style.