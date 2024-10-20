Make your Diwali special with ‘Starry Diwali’ collection that honours the ‘real stars’ - the artisans

This homeware collection is special. While you shop for home décor items to spruce up your space, it is important to remember the creators of these beautiful artefacts that adorn your home. This Diwali, celebrate the artisan community with Chumbak’s new festive collection — Starry Diwali.
Renowned for its India-inspired aesthetic, home and accessories brand Chumbak has just unveiled this collection, featuring essentials for gifting and hosting this festive season.
The Starry Diwali collection honors the cherished traditions of Diwali evenings, reflecting the artisans behind the designs in spirit.
Each item in this collection is handcrafted by artisans, making it truly unique and meaningful. By bringing home or gifting a piece from this collection, you’re not only acquiring something beautiful but also supporting the artisan community in building a brighter future.
The motifs in this new collection draw inspiration from the rich and joyful traditions of Diwali. With a signature maximalist approach, the brand showcases bold prints, patterns, and colours, turning every piece into a vibrant expression of modern Indian living. Designed to evoke joy, these products beautifully blend tradition with contemporary style.
Shubhra Chadda, co-founder of the brand, says, “Starry Diwali celebrates Diwali traditions through our motifs and acknowledges the stars behind the scenes—our artisans, in-house designers, and design houses who tirelessly bring our products to life. This year, we want to highlight the magic of gifting something unique, handmade, and filled with love. Our festive range embodies the message ‘When the Stars Aligned,’ honoring the creators who add a special sparkle to every collection.”
Start your gifting and hosting journey with handcrafted home décor, dining essentials, gifts, and curated gift sets, perfect for a joyful festive season.
The gift sets feature options like the Under the Stars Diya Gift Set, Marigold Kulhad and Coaster Gift Set, Sitara Brass Filter Coffee Gift Set, and Tin Triplets Gift Set. Additionally, the brand has introduced specially crafted festive gifting combos such as the Lit Charms Gift Set, Good Vibes Gift Set, Cheerful Gift Set, and Festive Charm Gift Set.
Price on request. Available online.