Discover a stunning ruby-red table setting by vVyom by Shuchita that blends tradition and elegance

As Diwali approaches, the importance of a beautiful table setting becomes more evident. It’s the heart of your festive gatherings, where friends and family come together to celebrate, share stories, and create lasting memories. This year, elevate your celebrations with an exquisite table display that reflects both tradition and elegance.
Shuchita Sancheti Garg, the creative director of vVyom by Shuchita, has curated a stunning ruby-red-themed table setup that masterfully blends traditional Rajasthani artistry with modern flair. Inspired by the rich heritage of her childhood home in Jaipur, this table radiates grandeur and charm, setting the perfect backdrop for festive feasts.
Shuchita’s vision for this year’s collection embraces sustainability, featuring 100 percent cotton fabrics and promoting handcrafted artistry. “Our goal at vVyom by Shuchita is to infuse traditional artistry into every aspect of home décor,” she shares. “This table setting combines the festive spirit with timeless beauty, blending bold, vibrant colours with handcrafted elegance to create a personal and inviting atmosphere.”
The centerpiece of this stunning setup is the Soundarya tablecloth, enveloping the table in a luxurious ruby hue. Complemented by brass accents, hand-stitched linens, and the delicate touch of fresh white lilies and gajras, the display exudes elegance and sophistication, making it ideal for your Diwali celebrations.
“In true Marwari fashion, this table setting honours cultural nuances by serving desserts like Malai Kesar Ghewar first, beautifully plated to create a feast for the eyes as well as the palate,” she shares.
Price on request. Available online.
