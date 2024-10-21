Rosabagh’s Gentlemen’s Club: A luxe escape for the modern connoisseur

Step into a world of sophistication and decadence with Rosabagh’s latest launch — The Gentlemen’s Club. This bespoke collection, crafted by Delhi’s premier furniture and interior design studio, is a celebration of timeless elegance that invites you to transform your space into a luxurious haven.
Abhishek Kathuria, founder and creative director of Rosabagh, beautifully captures the essence of this collection. “Our design philosophy is all about reinterpreting vintage designs with modern sensibilities to create timeless, artistic aesthetics. This range embodies classic European flair with a contemporary twist, emanating subtle luxury and warmth,” he says.
Imagine drifting through a space that conjures images of the grand Gone with the Wind era, complete with oak-paneled walls, plush furnishings, and crystal decanters. While the collection leans into distinctly masculine design elements, it strikes a perfect balance, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere that’s ideal for both family gatherings and serene evenings at home.
Transform your space with some must-have pieces that effortlessly blend style and comfort. Start with the Marseille Club Chair, which features a lavishly padded seat and striking upholstery, making it the perfect addition to create a cozy nook by the fireplace — ideal for enjoying a good book or your favourite drink. Next, consider the Moulage Chaise Lounge, a regal piece that beckons you to unwind in style with its rich upholstery and elegantly curved legs, inviting you to kick back and relax.
Don’t overlook the Bérenger Table, a true statement of luxury with its gilded legs and immaculate carvings, ensuring it becomes the focal point of any room. For a touch of classic elegance, the Noir Nested Tables offer exquisite black and white mother of pearl inlay, reminiscent of a classic chess game and providing the perfect perch for your single malt. The stunning Arsene Octagonal Table, adorned with intricate inlay work, is sure to draw attention and elevate any space. Finally, the Dauphin Teakwood Console adds a bold touch to your décor with its artistic, sculpted legs and ample storage, making it incredibly practical for entertaining. Each of these pieces promises to enhance your home with sophistication and style.
“The Gentlemen’s Club is more than just a collection; it’s an invitation to embrace a lifestyle filled with elegance and comfort. Whether you’re redesigning your living room or curating a sophisticated study, these pieces promise to infuse your home with warmth and timeless charm,” says Abhishek.