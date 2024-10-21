Rosabagh’s Gentlemen’s Club: A luxe escape for the modern connoisseur

Step into a world of sophistication and decadence with Rosabagh’s latest launch — The Gentlemen’s Club. This bespoke collection, crafted by Delhi’s premier furniture and interior design studio, is a celebration of timeless elegance that invites you to transform your space into a luxurious haven.

Abhishek Kathuria, founder and creative director of Rosabagh, beautifully captures the essence of this collection. “Our design philosophy is all about reinterpreting vintage designs with modern sensibilities to create timeless, artistic aesthetics. This range embodies classic European flair with a contemporary twist, emanating subtle luxury and warmth,” he says.

Imagine drifting through a space that conjures images of the grand Gone with the Wind era, complete with oak-paneled walls, plush furnishings, and crystal decanters. While the collection leans into distinctly masculine design elements, it strikes a perfect balance, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere that’s ideal for both family gatherings and serene evenings at home.