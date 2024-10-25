Green your space: Transform your home with eco-friendly wonders

While it’s commendable to commit to being more eco-friendly this year, this goal can be difficult to measure or may easily slip your mind without the right tools in place. Fortunately, there are plenty of products you can add to your home that will make it noticeably greener with minimal effort. Here are just a few to kickstart your eco-friendly journey.
Stone Art White Marble Sculptures: Embrace serenity with these handcrafted white marble beauties! Ethically sourced and elegantly minimalist, these sculptures are the perfect blend of luxury and peace. Add a touch of celestial grace to your space and let your decor radiate eco-conscious vibes!
Price on request. Available online.
vVyom By Shuchita Calming Sage Green Luxurious Bedding Ensemble: Drift into a dreamy sanctuary with this 12-piece bedding set! Made from eco-friendly cotton and silk, it’s like sleeping in a luxurious garden. With floral prints, tassels, and a 1000-thread-count king-size sheet, this ensemble wraps you in sustainable elegance. Sweet dreams, guilt-free!
Ochre At Home Sunheri 2.0: Say hello to this oversized hand-painted vase, a real showstopper! Made from recycled materials, it brings nature indoors with a splash of artistic flair. It’s not just decor; it’s a conversation starter that warms up your space while being gentle on the planet!
Folded Books by Crizu at Opulin: Turn the page on waste with these beautiful folded book artworks! Each piece transforms discarded pages into stunning decor, celebrating literary love while being eco-friendly. A perfect touch for your space or a thoughtful gift that tells a story!
RR Décor Handcrafted Decor Pieces: Add a dash of cultural charm with these vibrant handcrafted pieces! Each item marries tradition and contemporary style, infusing your space with warmth and sophistication. Celebrate artistry and sustainability while brightening up your home!
Lapel Vases by Mobje at Dialogues by Nirmals: Inspired by Japanese minimalism, these unbreakable vases are a blend of art and innovation! With their eye-catching stripes that change with your perspective, they’re perfect for anyone looking to add a modern touch. Bring home this stylish versatility!
Temple Town Handcrafted Sustainable furniture: Transform your home into an eco-luxury sanctuary! This stunning handcrafted cane and food furniture is a blend of intricate design and sustainable materials, creating a focal point that promotes both comfort and a healthier planet without compromising on style.
Seva Home Luxury Home Fragrance: Light up your space (and lives!) with Seva Home’s exquisite scents. Made from natural ingredients and soy wax blends, every 10 candles sold helps fund cataract surgeries in Maharashtra. Elevate your home with luxury that gives back!
Loom Craft Sustainable Outdoor Furniture: Enjoy the great outdoors sustainably with Loom Craft’s eco-friendly furniture! Handcrafted from recycled materials, these durable pieces require zero maintenance and are built to withstand the elements. Style your patio guilt-free and enjoy nature’s beauty!
The Garden Room outdoor furniture and lighting: Founded by Srivats Kejriwal, Siddhant Agarwal, Smriti Agarwal, and Arihant Jain, this brand celebrates natural beauty with modern elegance. Each exquisite piece enhances the seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a harmonious living experience. The collection also features stunning outdoor lamps, beautifully merging form and function. Committed to sustainability, The Garden Room expertly combines diverse materials in innovative ways, reflecting the latest design trends.
The Wicker Story: When you choose The Wicker Story, you’re not just getting a beautiful piece; you’re also helping preserve traditional craftsmanship. Priyanka’s Narula’s mission empowers artisans, ensuring their skills thrive for generations to come. With Priyanka leading the charge, sustainability and style are now inseparable. Embrace the future of home decor with these exquisite, eco-friendly pieces that honour tradition while elevating your space.
