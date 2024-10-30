Spooktacular style: Elevate your Halloween party with enchanting lighting and décor!

A set of black-to-white ombre taper candles is ideal for adding a mysterious, gothic touch to your Halloween décor. Their sleek design and gradual fade from black to white create a hauntingly elegant ambiance. For a spooky dinner table centerpiece, arrange them in a dark candelabra, like the one wrapped with black fabric in the image, to enhance the eerie aesthetic. The soft glow from the candles will cast spooky shadows, setting the perfect mood for a haunted house theme. Pair them with skulls, cobwebs, or pumpkins for an extra touch of Halloween magic.

Price on request. Available online.

