When the floor disappears: Four tips to get out of a cleaning slump

Have you ever found yourself in the middle of the room overwhelmed by the amount of work it needs just to sleep off in the middle of it all? If so, follow these steps, they just might help you shake that feeling off and regain control.
Tackling a messy house can be overwhelming, so break it down into manageable steps. Determine what you can realistically do right now. Whether you have a demanding job or struggle with motivation, identify what you’re willing to tackle today.
Action step:
Begin by picking up rubbish bags and sorting through dirty clothes, trash and personal items. Your immediate goal should be to clear the floor. Think of it as your mission, like being part of the Avengers, where your task is to prevent a catastrophe! Keep going until the floor is clean.
If your space has been messy for a while, it might seem impossible to restore it. However, focusing on past mistakes won’t help. Instead, concentrate on what you can do now.
Action step:
Put a smile on your face, gather your cleaning supplies, and start working. You’ll feel much better sleeping in a fresh, clean bedroom. Remember, every small step towards cleanliness counts.
Don’t wait for ideal conditions to start cleaning. The best time to act is now. You don’t need everything to be perfect before you begin– just take action.
Action step:
Start today, regardless of the circumstances. The sooner you begin, the sooner you’ll make progress.
You don’t need to feel good to do things that make you feel good.
You don’t need to wait for motivation to start cleaning. Visualise the benefits of a clean space and let that drive you.
Action step:
Divide your cleaning tasks into key areas such as your bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. Break these down further into specific tasks like cleaning the floor, making the bed, or tidying the table.
Think of it as progressing through levels in a game: Level One is the bedroom, Level Two is the living room and so on. Reward yourself for completing each level, and don’t get distracted by other tasks until the current one is finished.