When the floor disappears: Four tips to get out of a cleaning slump

You don’t need to feel good to do things that make you feel good.

You don’t need to wait for motivation to start cleaning. Visualise the benefits of a clean space and let that drive you.

Action step:

Divide your cleaning tasks into key areas such as your bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. Break these down further into specific tasks like cleaning the floor, making the bed, or tidying the table.

Think of it as progressing through levels in a game: Level One is the bedroom, Level Two is the living room and so on. Reward yourself for completing each level, and don’t get distracted by other tasks until the current one is finished.