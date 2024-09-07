Feast with furry friends: How to keep your pets paws-itively healthy this festive season

The festive season is upon us, and while we indulge in an array of sumptuous treats, it’s crucial not to forget about our beloved pets. As celebrations ramp up, Dr Aditya Sudhir Jadhav at Drools Pet Food, and Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly, share their top tips for ensuring our four-legged friends stay healthy and happy amidst the revelry.

“Food is at the heart of every celebration,” Dr Aditya remarks. “While it’s tempting to share our festive treats with our pets, we must remember that many human foods, like chocolate and grapes, are toxic to them. Stick to specially formulated pet-friendly meals and treats to keep them safe.”

He emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy diet routine for pets during the holidays. “Instead of table scraps or sweets, which can contain harmful ingredients like onions or garlic, opt for festive-themed pet kibbles or treats. These are designed to align with their nutritional needs while still adding to the celebratory mood,” he shares.

The choice between commercial kibble and home-cooked meals is often a topic of debate among pet owners. Dr Aditya offers a clear comparison to help make an informed decision:

Nutritional balance: Commercial Kibble: Reputable brands provide a balanced, complete diet that covers all essential nutrients. This ensures your pet gets the right amount of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals.

Home-cooked meals: While you have control over the ingredients, achieving a perfectly balanced diet requires significant knowledge. Without it, nutrient imbalances could occur.

Convenience and time efficiency: Commercial kibble: Perfect for busy festive schedules—just measure and serve. It’s a practical choice when time is of the essence.

Home-cooked meals: These require preparation, which can be time-consuming. For those with hectic holiday plans, kibble is a more efficient option.

Cost-effectiveness: Commercial kibble: Generally more budget-friendly due to mass production. It’s a cost-effective choice, especially when considering convenience.

Home-cooked meals: While you can control the quality, home-cooked diets can be pricier due to the need for high-quality ingredients.

Health benefits: Commercial kibble: Some kibbles are designed to promote dental health, reducing plaque and tartar.

Home-cooked meals: Achieving similar dental benefits requires extra effort and careful selection of ingredients.

Dr Deepak Saraswat adds another layer of insight, particularly regarding festive indulgence. During celebrations, while we enjoy rich foods, our pets' digestive systems are not equipped to handle spicy or rich foods. This can lead to gastrointestinal issues requiring veterinary care.

He advises pet owners to consider safe, festive alternatives. “Opt for treats made from sweet potato or pumpkin, free from added sugars or spices. Ensure guests are informed about these dietary restrictions to prevent accidental feeding of harmful foods.”

Planning to travel? “Make sure your pet’s meals are well-planned to include all necessary nutrients. A change in environment can affect their eating patterns, so keep their comfort in mind,” says Dr Deepak.

Incorporating these expert recommendations ensures that your pets can enjoy the festive season in good health. By prioritizing their well-being with balanced, nutritious choices, you create a joyous celebration for the whole family—fur babies included.