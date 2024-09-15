Is biophilic design the hottest trend?

In a world where concrete jungles often overshadow the tranquility of nature, a revolution is quietly blossoming within the design industry. Enter biophilic design — a trend that’s not just about bringing the outdoors in but about reawakening our connection to nature with every detail. As urban life evolves, so does our yearning for natural harmony, and biophilic design is here to answer that call.

At the forefront of this movement, Glass Forest’s founders, Pallavi Chandra and Deeksha Saini, are redefining what it means to merge elegance with sustainability. “At Glass Forest, we’ve always seen biophilia not just as a trend but as our core philosophy. Our aim is to use design as a bridge to nature, creating spaces that are both luxurious and deeply rooted in environmental consciousness,” shares Pallavi. Deeksha echoes this sentiment, adding, “We celebrate Earth’s natural heritage in every piece, striving to blend timeless elegance with a commitment to sustainability.”