Is biophilic design the hottest trend?

In a world where concrete jungles often overshadow the tranquility of nature, a revolution is quietly blossoming within the design industry. Enter biophilic design — a trend that’s not just about bringing the outdoors in but about reawakening our connection to nature with every detail. As urban life evolves, so does our yearning for natural harmony, and biophilic design is here to answer that call.
At the forefront of this movement, Glass Forest’s founders, Pallavi Chandra and Deeksha Saini, are redefining what it means to merge elegance with sustainability. “At Glass Forest, we’ve always seen biophilia not just as a trend but as our core philosophy. Our aim is to use design as a bridge to nature, creating spaces that are both luxurious and deeply rooted in environmental consciousness,” shares Pallavi. Deeksha echoes this sentiment, adding, “We celebrate Earth’s natural heritage in every piece, striving to blend timeless elegance with a commitment to sustainability.”
The movement isn't limited to abstract concepts; it's making waves in practical design, as emphasised by landscape architect Kunal Maniar. “Biophilic design is more than a passing trend,” Kunal asserts. “It’s about integrating nature into our urban landscapes in a way that promotes healthier living environments. Imagine lush, green terraces and gardens within our residential and office spaces, which not only enhance mental well-being but also combat urban issues like heat islands and air pollution.” He points to successful projects like Khoo Teck Puat hospital in Singapore, where greenery plays a pivotal role in patient healing. “Such designs foster community and resilience, and they’re crucial in our fight against climate change.”
On the cutting edge of furniture design, Param Deswal and Manuj Shukla from Parman Designs are sculpting a new narrative with biophilic furniture. “We’re infusing our creations with organic shapes and natural materials to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor environments,” explains Param Deswal. “Materials like terrazzo and concrete are not just used for their aesthetic appeal but for their ability to evoke nature’s rhythms and textures.” Manuj Shukla adds, “This approach isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about creating a symphony of serenity in our homes. Biophilic design helps dissolve stress and brings a profound sense of calm and connection to nature.”
As biophilic design continues to evolve, it’s clear that this trend is more than a fleeting fascination; it’s a cultural shift towards harmonising our built environments with the natural world. From luxurious home accents to transformative urban spaces, biophilia is shaping the future of design, one breathtaking piece at a time.
