Deck the halls with a twist: The Aromatisk collection puts a fun spin on festive decor with lotus flair

In India, decorating for festivals transcends mere aesthetics; it's a heartfelt homage to cultural heritage, a symbol of prosperity, and an exuberant celebration of life. This year, IKEA’s renowned Aromatisk collection makes a jubilant return, reimagined with a splash of vibrant energy and contemporary elegance.

The collection, a global favourite made with pride in India, has undergone a dazzling transformation. This season, it draws inspiration from the lotus flower, a symbol of purity and rebirth. With its lively tangerine and rani pink hues, combined with dynamic geometric lines, the collection seamlessly merges tradition with a modern twist. From tea light holders to sumptuous bedroom linens, Aromatisk promises to infuse any space with a burst of vibrant elegance, perfect for both festive occasions and everyday enchantment.

Hanna Grann Dalrot, designer at IKEA of Sweden, sheds light on this transformation. “Our previous Aromatisk collections were steeped in traditional design. With this latest edition, we aimed to blend modern elements while maintaining a harmonious balance between the old and the new. The vibrant colours set the tone for the season, encouraging our customers to embrace a fresh start with a collection that radiates both style and renewal,” Hanna explains.

The lotus flower's graceful beauty and the serene ripple of water waves inspired this year's design. “I wanted to capture the elegance of water and refracted light through organic shapes. In translating this concept into home decor, we’ve designed pieces that invite creativity and personalization, allowing our customers to create a joyful and inspiring environment,” Hanna reveals.

The design process was a collaborative dance between Hanna and fellow designer Jennifer Iderzi. “Jennifer focused on the textiles while I handled the hard materials. Together, we drew from the lotus flower and Rangoli patterns to imbue our pieces with cultural depth and significance. Our aim was to evoke joy and togetherness, essential for festive celebrations, through a blend of hard materials like vases and candle holders with soft, colorful textiles,” Hanna shares.