Transform your bedroom into a personal oasis with iron, brass, wood, and upholstered bed frames

It is time you give your bedroom a stylish makeover. Imagine a bedroom where every detail echoes your personal style, where your bed is not just a piece of furniture but a statement of your individuality. Enter The Original Bed Co. (TOBC), the UK’s premier destination for bespoke sleeping solutions, now making its mark in India. With a legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship and a dedication to customisation, TOBC is poised to revolutionise the way Indians experience bedroom design.
Since its founding in 1994, the brand has evolved from offeringiron and brass beds to UK retailers to becoming a global leader in the bed and mattress industry. Their impressive journey has seen them expand into wooden beds, traditional pocket spring mattresses, and an array of custom options. Their direct-to-customer model ensures that each bed is crafted with meticulous care and precision, adhering to the highest global standards.
“We’re passionate about creating beds that are as unique as our customers. Our goal is to empower our clients to realise their dream bedrooms, offering a myriad customisation possibilities,” says Dhruv Nagpal, founder of the brand.
The collection spans iron, brass, wood, and upholstered bed frames, each available in a wide array of colours, fabrics, and sizes. This exceptional level of personalisation is a rarity in the industry, distinguishing it from its competitors. Whether you’re choosing a bold colour, a luxurious fabric, or a bespoke size for an unconventional space, the brand ensures that each bed is a true reflection of your style and needs.
“Sustainability is also at the heart of our philosophy. By utilising premium materials like hand-cast iron and 100 percent brass, they not only ensure durability but also minimise waste in today’s throwaway culture. Their direct-to-consumer model helps keep prices competitive without compromising quality,” says Dhruv.
In the Indian market, the brand stands out for its efficient blend of custom and stock products. “With a lead time of just four-six weeks for bespoke orders, you can have a custom-designed bed that meets your exact specifications without a long wait. For those who prefer immediate gratification, our range of stock products ensures faster delivery. This combination of customisation and quick turnaround sets us apart, meeting diverse customer needs with elegance and efficiency,” he adds.
Redefine your bedroom with a metal bed that’s as distinctive as you are. With The Original Bed Co, every night’s sleep begins with a touch of personalised luxury.
