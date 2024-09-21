Deck up your homes with this luxury label's new edit

A

A mix of textures and materials that create visual interest and cohesion. Start with a well-chosen tablecloth or runner as the base, and layer it with decorative serveware that complements the theme of your celebration. Add statement centerpieces like handcrafted bowls or candle stands, and finish with elegant cutlery and glassware that reflect your style. The key is to balance aesthetics with functionality, ensuring that the table is both beautiful and practical.