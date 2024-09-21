Deck up your homes with this luxury label's new edit
Rabyana has come up with an exquisite and luxe festive collection full of statement pieces and hand- crafted elegance. Run by Radhika Gupta and Abhaye Gupta, the luxe home-décor brand has a lot to offer this season. We spoke to co- founder and designer Radhika to learn more.
Excerpts:
What does the festive collection entail?
It is a harmonious blend of luxury and tradition, offering handcrafted pieces like accent tables, ornate wall mirrors, decorative serveware, and vibrant cushions, that elevate the ambiance of any celebration.
Could you shed some light on the name of your brand?
It embodies our vision of blending art with luxury to create timeless home decor pieces. The name has been thoughtfully crafted by combining the initials of the founders and their daughter, symbolizing a deep personal connection and commitment to the brand.
How do you combine functionality and aesthetics through your designs?
We believe that functionality should never come at the expense of aesthetics. We achieve this by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design techniques. We aim to craft items that not only enhance the beauty of a space but also offer practical solutions for everyday living.
A tableware trend that is picking up this festive season
The use of mixed materials- combining elements like metal, wood, and glass in tableware adds a unique and eclectic touch to your dining experience. This trend is all about creating contrast and depth, making your table setting more dynamic and visually interesting.
Two ways to style a piece from your collection
Place an accent table in your entryway, topped with a handcrafted bowl filled with floating flowers or candles, or use it as a focal point in your living room. Pair it with a statement wall mirror above and add a decorative serving platter with curated items like candles and small sculptures to create a sophisticated and cohesive look.
What are the essentials for a wholesome table decor?
A mix of textures and materials that create visual interest and cohesion. Start with a well-chosen tablecloth or runner as the base, and layer it with decorative serveware that complements the theme of your celebration. Add statement centerpieces like handcrafted bowls or candle stands, and finish with elegant cutlery and glassware that reflect your style. The key is to balance aesthetics with functionality, ensuring that the table is both beautiful and practical.
One tableware piece that holds a special place in your heart and why
The Sahara Jewel Bowl is a symbol of sophistication and refined taste and a versatile decor element that can be styled in various ways. Whether used as a centerpiece during a grand dinner or as an accent piece on a console table, it adds a touch of elegance and luxury to any space, making it a cherished addition to our collection.
Price on Request. Available online.