Illuminate Your Space with Seva Home's sculptural candle collection

Home decor transforms into an immersive art experience with Seva Home’s latest venture. The luxury brand, renowned for its timeless elegance, has teamed up with acclaimed artist Viraj Khanna to unveil a collection of sculptural candles that redefine functional beauty. This limited edition release merges artistic flair with practical design, crafting pieces that are as evocative as they are illuminating.

Arushi Agrawal, founder of Seva Home, shares her insights on this collaboration. “We’ve always believed that art should be more than just an aesthetic choice. It should engage, inspire, and elevate our daily experiences. With Viraj Khanna, we’ve created candles that do just that—each piece is a dialogue between the traditional and the modern,” Arushi explains.

The Seva Home x Viraj Khanna collection is a stunning testament to this vision. Inspired by Kolkata’s rich textile heritage and Viraj’s sculptural prowess, each candle transcends its utilitarian role to become a work of art. “Viraj’s journey from collage to sculpture has profoundly influenced this collection. We’ve infused each candle with the raw beauty and intricate craftsmanship that define his work,” Arushi notes.

Crafted from a blend of delicate fibreglass and robust materials, these sculptural candles are not just visually striking—they create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow. “The way the candlelight dances across the sculptural forms adds a layer of depth and emotion to any space. It’s about more than just illumination; it’s about creating an atmosphere that resonates with personal and artistic significance,” says Arushi.