Maison by Nirmals’ decorative jars are a kaleidoscope of colour and pizzazz

The real magic? These jars are not just containers—they’re a celebration of geometric whimsy. From stripes that zigzag with attitude to dots that dance in playful patterns and diamonds that dazzle with sophistication, each jar is a piece of art. With shapes ranging from the classically chic to the whimsically unique, you can mix, match, and arrange them to create a décor masterpiece that’s as dynamic as you are.

Sachin Chauhan, the maestro behind Maison by Nirmals, puts it perfectly, “We’re not just about decorating spaces; we’re about transforming them into vibrant ‘maisons’ that ooze style and joy. By teaming up with some of the globe’s most iconic brands, we’re bringing premium, eye-popping home décor to the Indian market like never before.”

Whether you opt for a lone jar to steal the spotlight or a quirky trio to jazz up your tabletop, these jars are here to turn every room into a party. So go ahead—let the colours pop.

Price on request. Available online.

