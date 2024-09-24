Maison by Nirmals’ decorative jars are a kaleidoscope of colour and pizzazz

Step aside, boring décor—Maison by Nirmals is here to splash your interiors with a kaleidoscope of colour and pizzazz. This boutique gem from Nirmals Furnishings is like a glittering carnival of luxury home linen and accessories, now with a dazzling new twist.
The new collection of vividly hued decorative jars are bound to put a grin on your face and a sparkle in your eye. Imagine porcelain beauties straight from Belgium, flaunting electric oranges, fiery reds, zesty greens, and classic blacks, all with a cheeky touch of gold. These jars don’t just sit there; they strut their stuff against pristine white backdrops, creating a visual fiesta in any room.
The real magic? These jars are not just containers—they’re a celebration of geometric whimsy. From stripes that zigzag with attitude to dots that dance in playful patterns and diamonds that dazzle with sophistication, each jar is a piece of art. With shapes ranging from the classically chic to the whimsically unique, you can mix, match, and arrange them to create a décor masterpiece that’s as dynamic as you are.
Sachin Chauhan, the maestro behind Maison by Nirmals, puts it perfectly, “We’re not just about decorating spaces; we’re about transforming them into vibrant ‘maisons’ that ooze style and joy. By teaming up with some of the globe’s most iconic brands, we’re bringing premium, eye-popping home décor to the Indian market like never before.”
Whether you opt for a lone jar to steal the spotlight or a quirky trio to jazz up your tabletop, these jars are here to turn every room into a party. So go ahead—let the colours pop.
Price on request. Available online.
