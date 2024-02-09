Valentine's Day Special: Elevates your home with luxury and style. 

Valentine’s Day is not just a celebration of love but also an opportunity to infuse your living space with an ambience that speaks of warmth, elegance, and a touch of romantic flair. This year, go beyond the traditional gifts and surprise your significant other with something that elevates your home with luxury and style.

1. Zoid lamp

The Zoid collection by Rosha

The Zoid collection by Rosha is born out of the beauty that emerges when diverse cultures from across the globe converge in life’s grand tapestry. Each culture brings forth a distinct essence, colour, and contribution to the collective journey. With this collection, the brand joyously commemorates these differences by incorporating this concept into its design, making it an ideal and meaningful gift for Valentine’s Day. Price on request. Available online.

2. Petite Candles collection

Maison21g’s Petite Candles collection at Opulin

Illuminate your love with Maison21g’s Petite Candles collection at Opulin. Whether setting the mood for a romantic evening or unwinding after a long day, discover the perfect scent for your Valentine’s Day journey. Price on Request. Available online.

3. Swabian Wings Round Box

Swabian Wings Round Box from Beyond Designs

The Swabian Wings Round Box from Beyond Designs in opulent rich red is for the curio-lover in your life. Crafted with precision, its captivating design and vibrant hue make it a chic addition to any space. Price on request. Available online.

4. Black flower vase

Black flower vase from Rococo Milano

The black flower vase from Rococo Milano is an exquisite masterpiece. It is more than a vase; it’s a statement piece that transcends ordinary floral arrangements and exudes an air of opulence. Elevate your loved one’s space with a piece that speaks volumes of your thoughtfulness and admiration. Price on request. Available online.

5. Royal Collection

Royal Collection by Roberto Cavalli

Wrap yourself in the luxury with a set of Royal Collection — shawl collar robe, towels, and plush slippers — by Roberto Cavalli, available at Maison by Nirmals, for a perfect Valentine’s Day delight. The set exudes comfort with its fluffy, absorbent ivory toweling and elegant jacquard fabric belt and details crafted in Italy from 100 per cent cotton, making it the perfect expression of refined indulgence for your loved one. Price on request. Available online.

6. Nocturnal cast glass

Nocturnal cast glass from Arjun Rathi



The Nocturnal cast glass from Arjun Rathi, featuring a striking red colour scheme against a white background, will make an apt gift for your Valentine who loves everything artistic. Its square design, complemented by the metal stand, exudes a captivating allure, making it a statement piece. Price on request. Available online.

7. Atman lamp

Atman lamp by Catellani & Smith at IDS by Innovative Design Group



Redefine the love language this Valentine’s Day with the enchanting Atman lamp by Catellani & Smith at IDS by Innovative Design Group. The lamp is Enzo Catellani’s first foray into LED illumination inspired by a serendipitous journey to India. Price on request. Available online.

8. Crimson lamp

Crimson lamp by Luxaddi

If your Valentine has a passion for books and is a voracious reader, what better gift for Valentine’s Day than a lamp? This stunning crimson lamp by Luxaddi is not only beautiful but also a highly practical and thoughtful present for your loved one. Price on request. Available online.

9. Nura Totems Collection

Nura Totems Collection from Escape by Creatomy

Lighten up this Valentine’s Day with the Nura Totems Collection from Escape by Creatomy. The

collection is a striking innovation of utilising repurposed wood in an eco-conscious balance with new elements. The elegant black wood stain adds a touch of sophistication, making each totem a unique work of art , a perfect blend of form and function for a thoughtful and eco-conscious Valentine’s Day gift. Priced at Rs 6,000. Available online.

10. Glass desk lamp

Welles Double-Blown Glass Desk Lamp from Sources Unlimited

A jewel-like lamp designed to be an elegant addition to any home office or bedroom side table, the Welles Double-Blown Glass Desk Lamp from Sources Unlimited diffuses a soft light filtered through its translucent facets. The precious piece is available in smoked black or alabaster white, and can be mixed or matched with complementary black steel, satin brass, satin copper or satin nickel hardware. Price on request. Available online.

11. Giverny Gold M series

Giverny Gold M series vases by Atelier Le Motif at Dialogues by Nirmals

The Giverny Gold M series vases by Atelier Le Motif at Dialogues by Nirmals are a harmonious

balance of art and design in pristine porcelain. It highlights the intricate details of craftsmanship making it the best gift this Valentine’s Day. The vases spotlight delicate floral motifs inspired by Monet’s gardens, accentuated with a touch of gold executing pure elegance. Price on request. Available online.

