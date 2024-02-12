DIY Tips for Cosy Corners this Valentine’s Day

Want to spend a quiet time with your partners this Valentine’s Day at home and thinking of ideas to do up a cosy corner? Indulge brings you the latest trends with experts sharing tips and tricks for a happy, colourful and comfy decorations.

Indoor Indulgences

If you and your partner love to watch series and chill with a bowl of popcorn, here’s your chance to take some tips to do fancy indoor seatings. With simple yet effective elements you can turn a regular part of your home, very special.

Sukriti Agarwal, Founder, Outbox gives us five quick tips to keep handy while doing your spot, “When you are decorating your home for your partner, the key is to infuse personal touches that celebrate your unique connection, in a cosy and romantic setting. Personalise with framed photos or handwritten notes for a meaningful touch. Set up a cosy corner with cushions and blankets for added comfort. Use soft lighting with fairy lights or candles to enhance the intimate ambiance. Set up a mini-cooking station to create a dish together, fostering a shared experience. Infuse the space with a delightful fragrance using scented candles or essential oil diffusers.”

Keeping to the classic elegant style, “Red and White is the traditional combination that exudes love and passion. Ivory, champagne, and silver also create a timeless and sophisticated ambiance.”

Outdoor Sojourn

With the chills still in the air, setting up a cosy nook in the gardens or lawns is an idea to consider. If you have space enough to bring the entire décor outside on a spring evening with a little nip in the air to spice things up, go for it! Preksha Patawari from Awestruck Design Co gives five essentials for an outdoor setting; “Heart-themed décor, soft lighting, romantic colour palette, cosy textiles, and fragrance” should be your base to start any décor.

She further enumerates, “Living in a city, the evenings are preferable as one can play with lights and candles which always work for an intimate set up. The trending elements of creating an outdoor Valentine’s Day decor incorporate soft pastels like dusty rose, safe green champagne, and blush pink; minimalist designs, and sustainable elements. Create a mood board with images, heart-shaped accents, and modern floral arrangements. The vibe is all about warmth, intimacy, and eco-consciousness. Lights, candles, or filament bulbs can be used. Opt for ambient acoustic music or romantic instrumentals to enhance the atmosphere. Fresh fragrance is also an important part in setting the right tone. Some crosswords involving the couple can be created to make it more personal.”

Rooftop Rendevouz

The rooftop offers privacy and seclusion to spend some time with your partners. Meeta Gutgutia, creative director at FNP gives three trending elements, “Neon Lights are the latest trend in décor for a date night. You can use them to write “Happy Valentine’s Day” or your partner’s name on a wall. Visual screens are perfect for a movie date night or to display couple photos. Recreate picnic set-ups on rooftops that give a very cosy and bohemian vibe.”

When it comes to the nitty-gritty of the décor here are a few cues that you can take from her. “Apart from traditional roses or rose petals, you can go for Liliums that have a scintillating fragrance. If you fill the roof with 100s of candles it gives a very charming and aesthetic appeal to your romantic date. But make sure to keep the candles in a glass jar or in some sort of covering if it is windy. Adding a small tent not only serves the privacy purpose but also adds charm to the décor.”

Talking of colours she suggests keeping it simple with red, whites and pinks or experimenting with red, burnt orange and aubergine.

Dinner Dates

Why go out for dinner dates when you can cook up a fancy meal for your partner at home and serve it on a dining table which gives off the candle-light dinner vibes?

Take a cue from Hitesha Bajoria, Founder, The Surface Play who says, “Take a glass / cup fill it with flowers (artificial or real). Pull out your favourite photograph, and write the date behind it with a special memory. Attach it to the flowers and place it on your partner’s plate.” She further adds, “Alternatively while styling your table, if you don’t have vases at home, buy a few ice cream cones and fill it with flowers (or favourite chocolates) and place it in water tall glasses which makes for a simple DIY centre piece.”

When asked about the trending colour palette she mentions, “What would forever remain a classic are red and greens and the return of white flowers is in now.” You can always build up on the tips to add beautiful cutleries, light pillar or tea-light candles all around, or create stunning floating candle pieces, to add the extra edge to your décor. And don’t forget an equally amazing meal!