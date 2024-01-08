Mark Your Days: Quirky calendars for 2024 and where to find them

It's time to turn to page 1 of the book 2024. While we get used to writing ‘24 instead of scribbling ‘23 and scratching it, out of habit, Indulge curates a list of quirky, colorful, and illustrative calendars for you. These are made by home-grown brands from the city and have a theme that makes them relatable to the user. They reflect colorful personalities or heritage retrospect in each of the works and are perfect for self-use or gifting without drilling a hole in your pockets.

Soumyadeep Roy

A visual artist by profession, Roy curated a traditional motif calendar for 2024. Talking about the essence of the illustrations, which are influenced by the Pat drawing, he states, “I've been working on Calcutta's history on my research-based Art projects for the last few years. This year I wanted to concentrate on a particular phase of the Kalighat Pat that actively existed roughly for a century between the 1830s to the 1930s. It tries to pay tribute to the 19th-century Patachitra tradition that developed along the pilgrim road between Chitpur and Kalighat, especially around the Kalighat temple. I tried to interpret the image of the Pater Bibi (in my own visual style) through 12 popular versions that would be depicted in this genre and some that wouldn't be. I also like how the Pat circulated as popular art and I find calendars an appropriate medium in terms of proliferation of this history through the medium of Art.”

Price: Rs 600

How to order: DM on @shomow

Jolphoring

Emerging brand Jolphoring by Mayuri Bhattacharjee has taken up the unique concept of the Mudra calendar for this year. The illustrations depict the various forms of mudras used in Indian classical dance forms and are beautifully shown through colorful hand gestures. These come in customizable sizes of pocket and poster calendars to suit your needs.

Price: Rs 120+ onwards

How to order: DM on @jolphoringbymb

YellowPin Store

Blissful and quaint to look at the calendars come in two styles, each prominently displaying the calmness and simplicity of our surroundings. Shreya Roy Chowdhury, who runs the store comments, “ I have two designs of desk calendars, one featuring all the Phoolwalis of India and their beauty. The other design is about the people on the streets of the city! Little things that can capture your mind.”

Price: Rs 550+

How to order: DM on @yellowpin42

Noodle Doodle by RB

Roshni Bhattacharya’s Noodle Doodle by RB is known for its quirky, colourful, doodled accessories and stationeries. Keeping up to its name the calendars too are bright and reflective of an outgoing personality. She says, “The theme for the yearly calendar 2024 is being mindful. It has beautiful original illustrations with encouraging quotes to make you feel good about yourself.” She adds, “The specialty of the calendar is that it comes with two sheets of ultra cute stickers that you can peel and stick on the boxes provided on each date of the month. Stickers for birthdays, period tracking, party, movie, dates, vaccination etc and much more help in turning the calendar into a fun interesting planner!” These calendars are available in two sizes a desk version and wall calendar.

Price: Rs 750+ onwards

How to order: DM on @noodledoodlebyrb

Noor

If winter takes you on a contemplative mode of what being a true Bangali is, then find it reflected through the handmade illustrated calendars of Noor. Co-founded by Koyel Ghosh, Kathakali Ghosh, and Sudipta Paul, these calendars embody nostalgia. Koyel mentions, “ To all those who find comfort in holud taxi, gear up for the ghoti-bangal er lorai every derby and count on boroline for life's ups and downs- welcome to 'Bong Connection’, an ode to Bangalis who love to live in nostalgia and celebrate the essence of being Bangali every day.”

Price: Rs 349+

How to order: website or DM on @noor_artandcraft

Kagojphool

Kagojphool dabbles in Bengali nostalgia as the theme for their 2024 calendars. Owner Tamal comments, “When we think of Bengali nostalgia evoking music, the first name which comes to mind is Manna Dey’s “Coffee House”. As time passes the coffee house stands in its place as a sentinel of memories. Thus we chose this song as the theme for this year’s calendar.”

Price: Rs 200

How to order: DM on @kagoj.phool