Manish Malhotra and Starbucks India join hands to introduce limited-edition merchandise collection

Starbucks India has partnered with one of the renowned designers in the country, Manish Malhotra, for unveiling an exclusive merchandise collection. In a dazzling fusion of coffee culture and fashion, this limited edition lifestyle drinkware range is set to launch in all the 390 Starbucks stores nationwide, on January 18. The collection reflects the renowned couturier's signature craftsmanship infusing elegance into the daily ritual of sipping coffee.

The collection includes stoneware ceramic mugs, stainless steel tumblers and an environment-friendly reusable cup. Drawing inspiration from Kashmiri motifs, the designs showcase the region's century-old craftsmanship as well as floral techniques. The intricate patterns, a nod to the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, mirrors the timeless beauty of Manish’s embroidery. The colour palette, ranging from charcoal bags to regal golds and pristine whites, embodies the luxurious essence.

Manish expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am delighted to join forces with Starbucks India to introduce the limited-edition collection. My aim was to design something deeply rooted in India while complementing the iconic tradition that Starbucks is renowned for.”

The limited-edition range, starting at a retail price of INR 850 includes reusable cups, ceramic mugs and stainless steel tumblers. Each piece is accompanied by a personalised note from Manish Malhotra, adding a personal touch to the exquisite collection. For Starbucks Rewards Members, an exclusive limited-edition collection is available, featuring a set of the stoneware ceramic mug and stainless steel tumbler, along with a personalised note by Manish Malhotra.

