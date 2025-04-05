Inspired by myths, this edit will lend a quirky look to your home

From the time a child is born, a beautiful black mark adorns their body warding off evil spirit. Indigenous cultures from across the globe have superstitions revolving around bad omens — Nazar, as we call it in India. Within this country itself, different cultures have their own customs to ward off the evil eye.

Taking from this, Raseel at Casa Pop and Arzaani collaborate on a collection of wallpapers, upholstery, décor pieces and tableware. “This collection is not just about Nazar, but also Nazariya—an exploration of life’s many viewpoints,” says Raseel Gujral Ansal, the founder of Casa Pop.

Nazar is a warm invitation to reconnect with the stories of our past while embracing the comfort of today. Born out of a love for ancient traditions and a desire to protect what we hold dear, this collection is a journey along the timeless Silk Route, exploring the cross-cultural influences, philosophies and symbolic narratives.