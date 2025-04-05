Inspired by myths, this edit will lend a quirky look to your home

From the time a child is born, a beautiful black mark adorns their body warding off evil spirit. Indigenous cultures from across the globe have superstitions revolving around bad omens — Nazar, as we call it in India. Within this country itself, different cultures have their own customs to ward off the evil eye.
Taking from this, Raseel at Casa Pop and Arzaani collaborate on a collection of wallpapers, upholstery, décor pieces and tableware. “This collection is not just about Nazar, but also Nazariya—an exploration of life’s many viewpoints,” says Raseel Gujral Ansal, the founder of Casa Pop.
Nazar is a warm invitation to reconnect with the stories of our past while embracing the comfort of today. Born out of a love for ancient traditions and a desire to protect what we hold dear, this collection is a journey along the timeless Silk Route, exploring the cross-cultural influences, philosophies and symbolic narratives.
At its heart, Nazar draws on motifs that have long resonated with human spirit. The serpent, a powerful emblem of wisdom and transformation, winds its way through the collection, reminding us that change is not something to fear but to celebrate. It weaves through intricate patterns and ornamental gateways, symbolising transformation and introspection. Blending heritage with curiosity, it urges us to look beyond surface beauty and embrace deeper meaning.
Pomegranates, another dominant motif symbolises prosperity and fertility, while the Shatranj chessboard patterns depict strategy and contemplation. A central theme of the collection — the evil eye motif — can be seen across the products. Alongside it, the Hamsa offers a gentle promise of safeguarding and blessings, while ornamental windows (jharokhas) and garden gates evoke memories of secret stories and hidden dreams. “Design isn’t just about creating beautiful spaces,” explains Raseel. “It’s about filling your home with pieces that speak to your soul.”
This collection doesn’t stop at wallpapers — it extends into every corner of the home. Luxurious silk velvet cushions, hand-embroidered with symbols like the Hamsa and Chintamani, add warmth and intimacy to any space. Rich textiles in velvets, linens, and silks bring layers of history to windows and upholstery, while bespoke handwoven darries transform floors into storytelling canvases.It also includes a striking porcelain giftware line, where plates, trinket trays, and ashtrays in jewel tones. These pieces elevate everyday living, merging function with art.
As Raseel puts it, “Design should be as soulful as the stories we share.” With every wallpaper, fabric, and curated object, Nazar invites us to celebrate life’s beauty—its twists, turns, and the moments of protection that make our spaces truly feel like home.
Price starts at INR 10,000. Available online.