Bringing the outside in: The rise of indoor nature sanctuaries

Beyond the familiar presence of potted plants, a deeper connection with nature is taking root within our homes and workplaces. This burgeoning trend, often dubbed rewilding indoor spaces, goes beyond mere decoration. It's about intentionally integrating natural elements – from living walls to optimised natural light – to create environments that are not only visually appealing but also inherently restorative.

Forget sterile minimalism; the focus is shifting towards biophilic design principles, a concept that recognises our innate human need to connect with nature. This isn't just about aesthetics; it's about fostering well-being, boosting productivity, and creating a sense of calm within the often-artificial confines of modern buildings.

Incorporating nature at home and work