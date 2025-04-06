Shibani Dasgupta Jain on transforming homes into living art installations that narrate cultural stories

With a commitment to preserving and reviving indigenous craftsmanship, Shibani Dasgupta Jain has been creating spaces that are not just visually stunning but deeply immersive. Through a meticulous curation of traditional crafts like Thikri mirror work, Silver Leaf painting, Sozni embroidery, copper enamel, and Mata Ni Pachedi textiles, Baaya transforms homes into living art installations that narrate cultural and artistic stories.

Baaya directly collaborates with master artisans across India to blend India’s rich artistic heritage with contemporary design. From hand-carved wooden installations to traditionally handcrafted mosaic artworks, each space embodies a unique confluence of old-world artistry and modern aesthetics. We speak with Shibani to more about the idea behind her work.

Excerpts: