Transform your outdoor spaces with Häuser's new High Bar Collection

Häuser, a design-driven brand that combines the durability of outdoor materials with the charm of indoor aesthetics, has come up with their latest offering—the High Bar Collection. Perfect for balconies, patios, or garden spaces, it takes outdoor living to the next level by blending innovative design with masterful craftsmanship.

When discussing the inspiration behind the collection, Varnita Kochhar, founder and creative director of Häuser, shares, “All designs in the High Bar Collection are sleek, comfortable, and easy to move around. The idea is to create a freedom of movement and allow people to gather effortlessly.” Each piece in the collection is designed with functionality and comfort in mind, featuring clean lines and simple shapes that invite relaxation and socialising.

The Puru High Bar Table, with its bold green and orange hues, exemplifies the brand’s ability to transform outdoor spaces. According to Varnita, “Adding bold colours in the outdoors, along with some greenery, can add life to the space and create an energetic atmosphere.” The vibrant tones found in the woven ropes, frame finishes, and fabrics of the High Bar Collection do just that—imbuing outdoor settings with a dynamic energy. Some designs are complemented by neutral tones, while others stand out as statement pieces that define different zones, such as dining or lounging areas.