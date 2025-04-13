Transform your space with Response Fabrics' nature-inspired, high-performance textiles

Anti-stain and fire-retardant

While aesthetics are essential, the Flora and Petal Collection doesn’t compromise on performance. “We’ve engineered these fabrics to withstand the rigours of both commercial and residential use,” Megha explains. The collection features a range of performance-driven qualities, including anti-stain, fire-retardant, and water-repellent properties, making them ideal for environments with heavy foot traffic.

From soft seating and acoustic panels to cinema seats and office workstations, these fabrics are suited for a wide range of applications. Their acoustic-enhancing properties make them an excellent choice for sound-sensitive environments like offices and entertainment venues. “We’ve seen an increasing demand for materials that offer both beauty and functionality, especially in commercial spaces. This collection delivers both, making it a go-to for interior designers and architects,” she says.

Keeping pace with modern needs, the brand Fabrics has added USB-integrated fabrics. Designed for the modern, tech-savvy user, this feature allows for seamless integration of technology in spaces like workstations and hospitality venues. “The USB-integrated fabrics cater to the growing demand for smart, convenient solutions in modern interiors,” she adds.

Priced at Rs 800 per metre. Available online.

