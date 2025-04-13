Why more homeowners in 2025 are ditching fast furniture for sustainable decor

Conversely, sustainable furniture highlights quality craftsmanship, long-lasting material, and classic design. Homeowners are now looking for products manufactured from recycled wood, bamboo, and other green materials. Such products not only minimize the impact on the environment but also bring an original, personal element to homes.​

Interior designers are also getting on board. More and more of them now suggest spending money on vintage or antique furniture, which tends to have better construction and a rich history. These items can be reupholstered or refinished to meet contemporary tastes while maintaining their natural character.