This collection brings serenity and elegance to modern homes

At the heart of every home lies a story, and Sobe Décor’s new additions to the Azul collection, reflect a narrative woven with threads of tranquility, artistry, and timeless charm. Named after the Spanish word for blue, Azul is inspired by the serene, harmonious beauty that has captivated artists since the Renaissance—a colour that evokes calm, sophistication, and a connection to both nature and history.
“Azul isn’t just a colour; it’s an emotion,” says Nivedita Jegadeesh, founder of Sobe Décor. “It’s the calm of a quiet sea, the depth of a twilight sky, the elegance of timeless art. Our collection, especially the new arrivals, is designed to bring that feeling into your space, creating a sanctuary where beauty and peace co-exist.”
Crafted from blue clay porcelain, the collection embodies a perfect balance of rustic charm and refined sophistication. The vintage white glaze contrasts beautifully with matte ocean blue finishes, creating minimalist pieces that don’t just decorate—they transform. The calming shades of blue are more than aesthetic choices; they’re an invitation to pause, reflect, and bask in the serene elegance of your surroundings.
Among the standout pieces is the Azul Vintage Vase Blue, a striking blend of vintage allure and contemporary style. Pair it with the Copacabana Large Bowl Set, hand-painted by Sri Lankan artisans, each bowl showcasing natural imperfections that celebrate the beauty of handcrafted artistry. Made from 100 per cent porcelain, these bowls are perfect for serving salads, pastas, or sharing dishes, infusing your dining table with coastal elegance. The new arrival also features the Buddha Meditating Black Figure with a golden border, crafted from premium porcelain. Its serene posture and intricate detailing radiate peace and harmony, while the golden accent adds a touch of luxurious sophistication—ideal for meditation corners or as a meaningful gift. For those who love to light up their space, the 3 Arm Candle Holder crafted in lustrous crystal casts warm, inviting glows, perfect for creating cozy, elegant settings.
Meanwhile, the Gloss Crystal Vase stands as a testament to timeless beauty, designed to showcase vibrant blooms or serve as a stunning centerpiece. And for the book lovers, the Gloss Book Stand Set—crafted from luminous crystal—offers both function and flair, elegantly displaying your favourite literary treasures while adding a sophisticated touch to your décor.
With the new additions to the Azul collection, Sobe Décor doesn’t just present a collection—it invites you to immerse yourself in a world where every piece tells a story, every shade of blue speaks of serenity, and timeless artistry meets modern living. As Nivedita reflects, “Azul is about more than décor. It’s about creating spaces that feel like a breath of fresh air, where every detail speaks of beauty, peace, and emotion.”
Prices start at INR 2,380.
Available online.
