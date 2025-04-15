This collection brings serenity and elegance to modern homes

At the heart of every home lies a story, and Sobe Décor’s new additions to the Azul collection, reflect a narrative woven with threads of tranquility, artistry, and timeless charm. Named after the Spanish word for blue, Azul is inspired by the serene, harmonious beauty that has captivated artists since the Renaissance—a colour that evokes calm, sophistication, and a connection to both nature and history.

The new arrivals are a perfect balance of rustic charm and refined sophistication

“Azul isn’t just a colour; it’s an emotion,” says Nivedita Jegadeesh, founder of Sobe Décor. “It’s the calm of a quiet sea, the depth of a twilight sky, the elegance of timeless art. Our collection, especially the new arrivals, is designed to bring that feeling into your space, creating a sanctuary where beauty and peace co-exist.”

Crafted from blue clay porcelain, the collection embodies a perfect balance of rustic charm and refined sophistication. The vintage white glaze contrasts beautifully with matte ocean blue finishes, creating minimalist pieces that don’t just decorate—they transform. The calming shades of blue are more than aesthetic choices; they’re an invitation to pause, reflect, and bask in the serene elegance of your surroundings.