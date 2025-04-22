This collection is a radiant celebration of seasonal change and botanical forms

When different elements of nature come together, magic is created. Morning sunlight passing through translucent leaves and petals, creating patterns on the ground. A gentle breeze swaying the leaves, and the world becomes a kaleidoscope. This is what Glass Forest’s latest lighting collection, Spring in Lutyens will make you feel. It is a radiant celebration of seasonal change, transforming iconic floral and botanical forms into luminous art. Drawing inspiration from Delhi’s springtime palette, the collection fuses nature and design in a language that’s both contemporary and deeply nostalgic.
“The idea was to bring the beauty of spring blooms indoors—something people can enjoy year-round,” says Pallavi Chandra, co-founder and designer at Glass Forest. “We’ve always believed in creating designs that resonate with nature’s calming, refreshing presence.”
Key to the collection is its modularity. Each piece is made of multiple units that can be scaled or rearranged to fit a variety of interiors, from intimate dining nooks to expansive staircases. The collection is thoughtfully designed to be as adaptable as it is elegant.
From the intricate anatomy of bougainvillea petals to the sculptural rhythm of monstera leaves, every element is rendered with a meticulous hand. Bottlebrush-inspired forms, meanwhile, take on an abstracted texture.
Pallavi explains that their creative journey begins with sketching and 3D renders, followed by life-size mock-ups to refine proportions. “We spend a lot of time experimenting with textures in borosilicate glass — it has to feel right, not just look right,” she adds.
Behind every piece is a story of craftsmanship. The brand works closely with local artisans who help shape, fuse, and perfect each glass and metal component. “Their knowledge of traditional techniques helps us bring a new dimension to contemporary design,” Pallavi says.
The collection also explores the relationship between light and surface. As glass catches and scatters light, each fixture becomes a dynamic focal point—changing subtly with the time of day and mood of the room. “Lighting isn’t just about visibility—it’s about creating atmosphere,” she adds.
While the pieces are striking, they are designed to complement, not overpower. Ideal for communal areas like living rooms and double-height lobbies, Spring in Lutyens brings warmth and subtle drama to otherwise minimalist interiors.
From its conceptual roots in Delhi’s gardens to the final glint of polished glass, the collection is an invitation to pause and take in the quiet poetry of nature, one bloom, one beam of light at a time.
Prices start at INR 1,20,000. Available on request.