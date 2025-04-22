This collection is a radiant celebration of seasonal change and botanical forms

Key to the collection is its modularity. Each piece is made of multiple units that can be scaled or rearranged to fit a variety of interiors, from intimate dining nooks to expansive staircases. The collection is thoughtfully designed to be as adaptable as it is elegant.

From the intricate anatomy of bougainvillea petals to the sculptural rhythm of monstera leaves, every element is rendered with a meticulous hand. Bottlebrush-inspired forms, meanwhile, take on an abstracted texture.

Pallavi explains that their creative journey begins with sketching and 3D renders, followed by life-size mock-ups to refine proportions. “We spend a lot of time experimenting with textures in borosilicate glass — it has to feel right, not just look right,” she adds.