Cactus care tips: 6 hacks for growing cactus at home

Light and bright

Direct sunlight is mandatory for good growth of the plant. If you can place them under direct sunlight, near south or west-facing window it would do them good. One should keep in mind that cactus should not go for days without light or low light as that would make them weak.

Hydration

While it is commonly understood that cactus can survive extreme temperatures, one should remember that their roots also need moisture. They should be watered once in every two to four weeks during summer and once a month during winter; only if the soil is completely dry. The pots should have a drainage hole at the bottom to let the excess water drain off. Accumulation of this excess water without drainage can be harmful to the plant.