Cactus care tips: 6 hacks for growing cactus at home

Do you keep cactus at home? Planning to keep one at home? Here are some tips and tricks to make sure that your cactus survives in a makeshift climate which is suitable for them.
Six quick care tips to for your cactus at home
Light and bright
Direct sunlight is mandatory for good growth of the plant. If you can place them under direct sunlight, near south or west-facing window it would do them good. One should keep in mind that cactus should not go for days without light or low light as that would make them weak.
Hydration
While it is commonly understood that cactus can survive extreme temperatures, one should remember that their roots also need moisture. They should be watered once in every two to four weeks during summer and once a month during winter; only if the soil is completely dry. The pots should have a drainage hole at the bottom to let the excess water drain off. Accumulation of this excess water without drainage can be harmful to the plant.
Custom Soil
Cactus grows in a region where soil is dry and almost contains very less moisture. They are best adapted for a desert climate which is not possible to maintain at home. Hence, you can use well-draining or succulent soil mix which is available in gardening stores. Alternately, you can mix regular soil with sand or perlite to give a texture close to its natural soil-gradient.
Climate
Since cactus grows in the arid region, it is better to be mindful of the temperature conditions you keep them in at home. The suitable range of temperature for them to grow is 18-29 degree centigrade or 65-85 degree Fahrenheit. It is best to avoid any cold drafts as cactus is naturally built to not survive in the cold. Also, the humidity should be kept low.
Add Fertilisers
Cactus has unique characteristics and thus their growth parameters are also different. What works for regular plants may not work for them. Hence it is recommended to use a diluted cactus fertiliser which is easily available in the market and suitable for growing cactus only. These should be used once a month and never during winters.
Repotting as per size
If you see that the cactus outgrows its present container then it is time to repot it. Otherwise too, it is essential to have repotted once every two to three years. It is ideal to handle them with gloves or tongs so that the thorns don’t prick you.