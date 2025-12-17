Designing a more relaxing home: Creating spaces for inner calm

Remember when Kim Kardashian was trolled for her $60 million minimalist mansion in California, which featuredstark, all-white and neutral interior design. The home's bare aesthetic and lack of clutter and colour shocked many. However, there are merits to creating spaces which help you unwind or relax once you get home.

Here's how to design a clutter-free and stress-free home

In a world where mental and emotional health is often pushed aside, interior design is increasingly being recognised as a means of creating emotional stability. Thoughtfully designed spaces can do more than look good; they can offer comfort, calm, and a sense of grounding.

By paying attention to atmosphere, texture, and sensory experience, homes can become restorative environments that support emotional well-being. Here are some of the interior design trends shaping calmer, more balanced living spaces.

Natural materials and earth-inspired colours

One of the most prominent trends in grounding interiors is the use of organic materials and nature-led colour palettes. Elements such as wood, stone, and clay introduce warmth and texture, while shades of green, brown, beige, and terracotta promote relaxation and mental ease. Beyond their calming effect, natural materials are often sustainable, making them both emotionally and environmentally responsible choices.