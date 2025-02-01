Embrace your cultural roots with this unique collection of wall art from Life n Colors

With maximalism picking up as a home décor trend, people are moving towards showcasing their cultural roots and incorporating it in their homes as a reflection of who they are. Minimalist wall art is making way for large, colourful and vibrant pieces, subtle accents are replaced by statement pieces and neutral palettes are a passé, with bright shades in. Life n colors’ Embroidered Heritage Collection of wall art reflects the idea of embracing cultural roots and celebrating colour. Each artwork merges painting and embroidery, resulting in highly detailed, tactile designs that bring heritage-inspired imagery to life.
As the artwork suggests, the collection draws from Indian and European cultures. Indian architecture and festivities seamlessly blend with European romantic scenes and royal processions. There are also hints of royal motifs, flora and fauna of both regions, animals and historic places, creating a visual narrative. Each piece depicts a scene, enough to trigger an imagery and leave the rest of the story to the viewer’s imagination. The textured embroidery adds to this experience, giving life and a whole new dimension to a typical two-dimensional painting.
Different techniques like zardozi and aari are used for the embroidery, which is done with cotton, silk, beads, sequins, pearls, and some times even semi-precious stones. These techniques echo the grandeur of historical Indian craft traditions and seamlessly blend with more contemporary design aesthetics — striking the balance between heritage and modern luxury. To withstand the weight of this, a specially prepared paper-based canvas is used. Multiple layers of thread work is done by artisans, which adds depth to each piece.
“Initially we were just focused on keeping the designs inspired from Indian culture and heritage. But in the process, we realised that European and fusion inspired motifs can also be highlighted with Indian embroidery techniques. This led to giving the whole collection a global flair while still being true to traditional techniques,” says Apourva, the founder and design head of Life n colors. As these pieces make a statement in themselves, styling them is crucial. You can place them above a mantle or console on a wall with neutral or pastel colours, attracting attention. It can also be complemented with simple décor and accents like neutral pieces, dried flowers or metallic vases to keep the art piece in highlight while still adding to the heritage and cultural vibe.
Apourva suggests that you can also consider a thematic wall arrangement — group scenes with similar colour palettes or motifs together for a cohesive, gallery-like feel.
Price starts at INR 36,000. Available online.