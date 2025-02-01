Embrace your cultural roots with this unique collection of wall art from Life n Colors

With maximalism picking up as a home décor trend, people are moving towards showcasing their cultural roots and incorporating it in their homes as a reflection of who they are. Minimalist wall art is making way for large, colourful and vibrant pieces, subtle accents are replaced by statement pieces and neutral palettes are a passé, with bright shades in. Life n colors’ Embroidered Heritage Collection of wall art reflects the idea of embracing cultural roots and celebrating colour. Each artwork merges painting and embroidery, resulting in highly detailed, tactile designs that bring heritage-inspired imagery to life.

As the artwork suggests, the collection draws from Indian and European cultures. Indian architecture and festivities seamlessly blend with European romantic scenes and royal processions. There are also hints of royal motifs, flora and fauna of both regions, animals and historic places, creating a visual narrative. Each piece depicts a scene, enough to trigger an imagery and leave the rest of the story to the viewer’s imagination. The textured embroidery adds to this experience, giving life and a whole new dimension to a typical two-dimensional painting.