Make your space shine

No matter if you're captivated by whimsical designs, daring statements, or timeless artistry, these eight luxurious pieces are guaranteed to inspire and elevate your style.
The newest coffee table collection from Natelier by Bent Chair is a true masterpiece. Crafted with precision, these tables feature intricate woodgrain patterns and sculptural shapes, offering warmth and elegance to any living space. Whether you’re curling up with a good book or hosting an intimate gathering, these tables promise to add a unique touch of sophistication to your interiors.
Price on request. Available online.
Azul by Sobé Decor is a groundbreaking collection crafted from rare blue clay porcelain. Inspired by the calming essence of the ocean, each piece—from mugs to plates—features a stunning blend of vintage white glaze and rustic matte blue clay finish. Handcrafted in Sri Lanka, Azul celebrates the serenity and elegance of ancient craftsmanship, offering understated luxury for those with a discerning taste.
Price on request. Available online.
When it comes to the epitome of luxury, the Clouds Bed by Fendi Casa, available through Sources Unlimited, is in a league of its own. With its cloud-like curves, bold striped upholstery, and plush bouclé fabric, this bed feels like a sanctuary for the senses. Ideal for those who appreciate the finer things, this piece effortlessly combines comfort and Italian craftsmanship to create a statement of refined living in any bedroom.
Price on request. Available online.
Sans Souci’s Contour Collection is a true work of art. Inspired by the graceful movement of nature, this lighting collection features sculptural chandeliers that mimic the flow of leaves in the wind. With its dynamic glass and gold accents, this collection creates an ethereal glow in any room. Perfect for contemporary spaces, it offers both style and functionality, turning light into a visual masterpiece.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into a world of timeless tales with Sage Living’s An Ode to Epic collection. Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, this series features intricate geometric patterns and symbolic motifs that transport you into the heart of ancient lore. These pieces are not just décor; they’re a connection to history, culture, and the power of narrative.
Price on request. Available online.
Add a touch of Venetian luxury with Murano Glass from The Great Eastern Home. Famed for its handmade craftsmanship since the 15th century, these glass pieces are art. Choose from a stunning range of vases, bowls, and figurines, each meticulously crafted to reflect the beauty of Murano’s glassmaking tradition. These timeless treasures will elevate any space with their rich colours and impeccable artistry.
Price on request. Available online.
Designed by the visionary team at MuseMART, the Chairs Collection redefines seating as an art form. From the cocooning Cane Crush to the enigmatic Eclipse Chair, each piece in this collection tells a unique story through innovative material combinations and geometric forms. These chairs are perfect for those who appreciate avant-garde design and functional artistry.
Price on request. Available online.