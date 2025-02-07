FIG Living unveils Biomimicry Collection inspired by nature's miracles

Life systems created by nature are magnificent spectacles. The way things function organically, from photosynthesis to how our body naturally heals itself, the whole eco system is inspiring. These processes — from the form to the science behind it, can be studied and applied to solve human problems. FIG Living’s Biomimicry collection of lighting options is inspired by the forms and systems of nature.

Each piece draws from organic forms such as soundwaves, aerodynamics, petals, and water, transforming them into functional designs. “By embracing biomimicry as a core principle, we have crafted lighting that not only brightens spaces but also infuses them with vitality — just as natural elements interact with light. This collection is deeply rooted in the science of the eco system, translating nature’s intelligent designs into functional artistry. It captures the elegance of blooming flowers, the fluid artistry. It captures the elegance of blooming flowers, the fluid motion of water, and the aerodynamic flow of wings, creating warm, diffused, and dynamic illumination that mirrors the beauty of nature,” says Sushant Sharma the founder and designer.