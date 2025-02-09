Transform your table with Rena’s exquisite new crockery

When it comes to hosting, the devil is truly in the details, and few things make a statement quite like exquisite porcelain crockery. Rena, renowned for its premium kitchenware, hostware, and bakeware, has unveiled its latest collections of crockery—Duet, Harvest, and Terrain—which continue to blend style, functionality, and elegance. These collections reflect the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality products at accessible prices, perfect for elevating any home, whether for everyday use or special occasions.
Each of Rena’s latest collections draws deep inspiration from nature, translating the beauty of the outdoors into functional, stylish pieces that can transform any dining experience. Aashna, the founder of Rena, elaborates on the creative process behind these collections, “They are designed to bring thoughtful, functional beauty to the table, all while staying true to Rena’s ethos of blending nature with design.”
The Terrain collection stands out with its earthy tones and rugged textures, drawing inspiration from the Savannah’s wild landscapes. Aashna describes the collection as being “rooted in the rugged landscapes of the Savannah, capturing the textures and tones of weathered rocks and moss-covered forests.” The organic shapes and earthy colour palette evoke the raw beauty of nature, grounding your dining experience in the earth itself.
The Harvest collection, on the other hand, celebrates the cyclical nature of growth. “It reflects the transition from soil to table, with ash and ivory tones symbolising the life cycle of crops—ash for the end of a season and ivory for new beginnings,” she shares.
Meanwhile, the Duet collection offers a modern touch with its striking two-toned design. Inspired by balance and harmony, the pieces feature an ocean-inspired gradient on one side and a sleek white glaze on the other. “Duet captures the idea of contrast coming together in perfect balance. The serene aesthetic makes Duet an ideal choice for those who appreciate contemporary design with a peaceful, balanced touch,” says Aashna.
Each of these collections stands apart through its unique design elements. While Terrain offers rugged, organic shapes and earthy textures, Harvest focuses on understated elegance with its rich, neutral tones and versatile shapes. Duet, in contrast, offers a clean, modern design with its ocean gradient and glossy finish, providing a striking visual balance. As Aashna notes, “Each collection tells its own story, adding personality and warmth to any dining setup.”
All three are crafted from high-quality porcelain, renowned for its strength and timeless appeal. “Porcelain is a versatile material that holds up well to everyday use while maintaining an elegant finish,” Aashna shares. The hand-painted elements of Terrain and Harvest add a unique touch to each piece, while the meticulous glazing process of Duet ensures a flawless gradient effect.
Aashna adds, “Our collections are perfect for gifting because they are both functional and decorative, offering a modern, sophisticated touch to any home.”
Price starts at Rs 600. Available online.
