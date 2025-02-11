Charming Valentine’s Day home décor & gift ideas for a romantic touch

This Valentine’s Day, transform your home into a romantic haven with the perfect décor and essentials. From cozy, heartwarming touches to elegant, stylish accents, discover the ideal gifts to enhance any space. Whether for your loved one or yourself, these thoughtful home décor gifts set the perfect mood for love.
For the ultimate romantic indulgence, the Festive Gift Box from Seva Home is the perfect choice, ideal for setting the mood for a cozy Valentine’s evening and transforming any space into a romantic retreat, thoughtfully curated with a Large and Classic Gold Heirloom Candle, a Luxury Diffuser, and a beautifully designed tray to complete the aesthetic, making it the perfect all-in-one gift for creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
Price: INR 5,100. Available online.
Sanctuary of elegance
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the luxurious Iris Jewel home fragrance collection, designed to turn any space into a sanctuary of elegance and indulgence. Housed in a satin-red box adorned with gold-printed Moroccan patterns, the set includes a glass votive candle that creates a warm, enchanting glow, a reed diffuser, a pair of Moroccan-patterned glass candle holders to elevate the décor, and an acrylic tealight that brings a cozy atmosphere to any room. This gift set is the perfect way to transform a loved one’s home with timeless and captivating scents.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
Symbol of love
In the whispers of jasmine and the glow of timeless elegance, let love bloom this Valentine’s. Gift your beloved the Regal Jasmine Jar by Rabyana Design—a token of devotion, wrapped in the fragrance of forever. Like love, it lingers, enchants, and speaks the language of the heart. Let this masterpiece be more than a gift—let it be a vow, a memory, a symbol of love’s eternal embrace. Because some emotions deserve to be adorned in luxury.
Price: INR 7,199. Available online.
Indulge in the ultimate expression of love with the Luxe Bloom Hamper, a luxurious assortment of floral-inspired delights. Packed with exquisite chocolates, aromatic candles, and premium bath essentials, this hamper is crafted to captivate the senses. An ideal choice for those who cherish life’s finest pleasures.
Price: INR 5,499. Available online.
Pretty little things
Elevate your dining experience with the classic Onyx Elegance Desi Kettle from India Circus, designed for ultimate convenience. Made from high-quality bone china, this kettle offers long-lasting durability and adds a sophisticated touch to your table. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe, food-grade, chip-resistant, scratch-resistant, and features a high-gloss, lead and cadmium-free surface, making it eco-friendly. Bring home the timeless appeal of a Desi Kettle and enjoy tradition with every pour, available exclusively from India Circus in a variety of styles online.
Price: INR 1,424. Available online.
For plant lovers
Leppo By Bonasila is a thoughtfully designed planter that combines simplicity with significance. No matter which angle you view it from, the curved base offers impressive stability. Ideal for entrance lobbies or drawing rooms, Leppo serves as the perfect vessel for welcoming plants into your space.
Price: INR 2,940. Available online.
Skip the usual gifts this year and treat your special someone (or yourself—because self-love is key!) to the ultimate indulgence: pure comfort and effortless style with Seevo’s luxurious home essentials. Imagine silky satin pillowcases for a beauty sleep that actually delivers, plush cuddle pillows perfect for snuggling (whether with your partner or solo), and cozy, soft bedsheets that make getting out of bed a challenge. Add elegant curtains and super-absorbent towels that feel like a five-star staycation, and you've created the perfect cozy and love-filled Valentine’s Day experience.
Price on request. Available online.
Exotic scents
Set the perfect mood this Valentine’s Day with the Godrej Aer Smart Matic, India’s first Bluetooth-enabled, mobile-controlled smart home fragrance. Featuring a modern design, customisable fragrance schedules, and exotic scents like Passion and Alive, it ensures your home smells fresh and inviting all day, every day. A unique and thoughtful gift to infuse romance and freshness into your special moments!
Price: INR 859. Available online.
Godrej Dishwashers are designed for modern Indian households, making them an ideal and practical wedding gift. Available in three models—8 place settings for small families, and 12 or 13 place settings for larger families—they cater to every home. Perfect for Indian cooking, they tackle tough stains, grease, and large utensils with ease. Features like Steam Wash Technology, Anti-Germ UV-Ion Technology, and Eco Mode ensure efficient, hygienic cleaning while saving water.
Price starts at INR 29,600. Available online.