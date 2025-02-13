Transform your terrace into a romantic Valentine’s Day escape

With restaurants overflowing and reservations harder to come by on Valentine’s Day, many couples are opting for a more intimate, cozy celebration at home. Forget the crowded dining rooms – it’s all about setting the scene in your own personal space. As the cool breeze sweeps in and the stars shine brightly overhead, you can turn your terrace into a dreamy escape. Picture this: a private evening, just the two of you, surrounded by soft lighting, delicious food, and the kind of ambiance that makes every moment feel like magic.

For those unsure of where to start, we’ve curated a guide to help you create the perfect romantic retreat.