Transform your terrace into a romantic Valentine’s Day escape

With restaurants overflowing and reservations harder to come by on Valentine’s Day, many couples are opting for a more intimate, cozy celebration at home. Forget the crowded dining rooms – it’s all about setting the scene in your own personal space. As the cool breeze sweeps in and the stars shine brightly overhead, you can turn your terrace into a dreamy escape. Picture this: a private evening, just the two of you, surrounded by soft lighting, delicious food, and the kind of ambiance that makes every moment feel like magic.
For those unsure of where to start, we’ve curated a guide to help you create the perfect romantic retreat.
Day bed to relax and chill
Imagine sinking into a plush Day Bed, perfectly positioned for stargazing or intimate conversation. Crafted from a sturdy aluminum frame, with a chic powder-coated finish and teak wood accents, Day Bed by Loom Crafts effortlessly blends style and comfort. The cushions and mattress, made from imported Agora or Sunbrella fabric, promise durability and luxury. Designed for weather-resistance and minimal maintenance, this Day Bed is a sustainable investment that will serve you well beyond Valentine’s Day, transforming your terrace into a year-round haven for relaxation and romance.
Price: INR 1,01,600 (with cushions). Available online.
Terrace canopy decoration to set the mood
Set the stage for a picture-perfect evening with an Instagram-worthy canopy. These charming, ethereal setups will provide the ideal backdrop for endless conversations and memories captured on camera. Let TogetherV handle the setup, giving you more time to focus on the details—like choosing a thoughtful gift for your partner. Transform your terrace into a magical love nest, and watch how the ambiance elevates this special day.
Price: INR 22,499. Available online.
Fairy lights for some glow
Nothing quite compares to the soft glow of fairy lights. The delicate twinkle of warm yellow lights adds a welcoming, cozy vibe, while cool blue strands set a soothing, intimate mood. Whether draped across your terrace or woven into the canopy, these little lights from Lexton have the power to turn any evening into a romantic fairy tale.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
Charming bird hangings to add to the show
Bring the spirit of whimsy to your terrace with these handcrafted Priscilla Bird Hangings. With their vibrant hues and fine-quality emboss painting, these charming birds will steal the show. Available in sets of six, they’re the perfect playful addition to your romantic décor, sparking joy and conversation throughout the night.
Price: INR 369. Available online.
Say ‘I love you’ with flowers
No Valentine’s Day is complete without flowers. A bouquet of classic red roses from Ferns and Petals is an absolute must, alongside delicate rose petals for that extra touch of romance. To top off the evening, why not indulge in a decadent cake? The sweet fragrance of fresh flowers will fill the air, and as you sit side by side, you’ll feel the magic of love blooming all around you.
Price: INR 1,300. Available online.
Create your own private love story this Valentine’s Day, and let the atmosphere do the talking. Celebrate with style, warmth, and the person who matters most, making this day a memory to cherish forever.