Rosabagh’s Duke in Love collection gives a modern twist to Victorian elegance

Step into a world of Victorian elegance with Rosabagh’s latest collection, Duke in Love, an exquisite ensemble of cushions and bedding that channels the romance and grandeur of a Bridgerton-inspired fantasy. The bespoke interior design house, based in Delhi, brings to life the lavish opulence of a bygone era with pieces that promise to transform any space into a regal sanctuary.

“The resurgence of opulent home décor trends this summer has inspired us to revisit the grandeur of the Victorian era,” says Abhishek Kathuria, founder and creative director of Rosabagh. “We wanted to capture the essence of a time when romance was an art and extravagant balls were the norm, weaving that magic into a modern home setting. Our Duke in Love collection is designed to bring that same sense of refinement, with a rich colour palette, ornate detailing, and timeless luxury.”

Rosabagh, known for its renaissance-inspired interiors, has drawn on the maximalist design aesthetic to create a range of bedding and cushions that evoke the charm and opulence of 19th century aristocracy. Perfectly timed with the current love for vintage glamour, largely fueled by the popularity of historical dramas, this collection brings an air of refined romance and stately elegance to modern homes.