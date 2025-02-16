Rosabagh’s Duke in Love collection gives a modern twist to Victorian elegance

Step into a world of Victorian elegance with Rosabagh’s latest collection, Duke in Love, an exquisite ensemble of cushions and bedding that channels the romance and grandeur of a Bridgerton-inspired fantasy. The bespoke interior design house, based in Delhi, brings to life the lavish opulence of a bygone era with pieces that promise to transform any space into a regal sanctuary.
“The resurgence of opulent home décor trends this summer has inspired us to revisit the grandeur of the Victorian era,” says Abhishek Kathuria, founder and creative director of Rosabagh. “We wanted to capture the essence of a time when romance was an art and extravagant balls were the norm, weaving that magic into a modern home setting. Our Duke in Love collection is designed to bring that same sense of refinement, with a rich colour palette, ornate detailing, and timeless luxury.”
Rosabagh, known for its renaissance-inspired interiors, has drawn on the maximalist design aesthetic to create a range of bedding and cushions that evoke the charm and opulence of 19th century aristocracy. Perfectly timed with the current love for vintage glamour, largely fueled by the popularity of historical dramas, this collection brings an air of refined romance and stately elegance to modern homes.
The collection’s bedscape is nothing short of a visual spectacle. Crafted from luxurious poly silk jacquard, each piece offers a soft, sensorial experience with textured finishes that evoke a sense of tranquil repose. Available in an array of colours—from soft pastels like beige, pink, and blue, to deeper jewel tones and earthy hues—the pieces are accentuated with rich golden touches that create an atmosphere of pure opulence.
“These sumptuous fabrics and the intricate craftsmanship of jacquard, coupled with gold accents, evoke a sense of stately glamour. We’ve infused each piece with intricate embroideries, applique work, and gilded detailing to capture the splendor and elegance of the Victorian era. It’s about creating a feeling of grandeur without compromising on the comfort and modernity that today’s interiors demand,” Abhishek explains.
The Duke in Love collection is highlighted by its sumptuous cushions, which feature bold, aristocratic motifs, delicate blossoms, and rich gold embroidery. Whether arranged in monotones or contrasting hues, these cushions become the focal point of any room—transforming sofas, chairs, and beds into scenes of dramatic allure.
“We’ve carefully designed each cushion to be not just a décor piece, but a character in the narrative of the room,” says Abhishek.
With its Duke in Love collection, Rosabagh has successfully recreated the magic of the 19th century, offering a modern-day take on Victorian romance. Whether you’re looking to refresh your home this summer or indulge in a bit of vintage-inspired glamour, this collection promises to transport you to a gilded world of luxury and romance.
Price on request. Available online.
