Transforming waste into art: The Lithic Series by Wriver redefines eco-luxury

Imagine a world where industrial by-products—discarded wood shavings, metal fragments, and excess paper—are not just waste, but the very building blocks of beautiful, functional art. Welcome to the Lithic Series by Wriver, a visionary collection that turns sustainability into a luxurious statement. Designed by Sajal Lamba, co-founder of Wriver India, this innovative series fuses eco-conscious craftsmanship with nature-inspired artistry, creating furniture that doesn’t just occupy space but transforms it.

“We set out to create something that defies convention,” says Sajal. “The Lithic Series is about taking what others see as waste and re-imagining it into something extraordinary. Every piece is a reflection of nature’s imperfections—its textures, its colours, and its undeniable beauty.”