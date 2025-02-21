Transforming waste into art: The Lithic Series by Wriver redefines eco-luxury

Imagine a world where industrial by-products—discarded wood shavings, metal fragments, and excess paper—are not just waste, but the very building blocks of beautiful, functional art. Welcome to the Lithic Series by Wriver, a visionary collection that turns sustainability into a luxurious statement. Designed by Sajal Lamba, co-founder of Wriver India, this innovative series fuses eco-conscious craftsmanship with nature-inspired artistry, creating furniture that doesn’t just occupy space but transforms it.
“We set out to create something that defies convention,” says Sajal. “The Lithic Series is about taking what others see as waste and re-imagining it into something extraordinary. Every piece is a reflection of nature’s imperfections—its textures, its colours, and its undeniable beauty.”
The Lithic Series is a tribute to the organic, flowing forms of Antoni Gaudí, whose architectural masterpieces continue to inspire with their deep connection to the natural world. Drawing on the awe-inspiring shapes of cave rock formations, each piece in this collection evokes a sense of wonder and harmony with its surroundings, blending sculptural artistry with eco-conscious innovation.
At the heart of the series is the exclusive Pesta Mosaico finish—a proprietary technique crafted from a blend of upcycled materials such as discarded paper, wood, and metal shavings. “The Pesta Mosaico finish is our answer to the question: how do we celebrate nature and sustainability in one stunning design?” says Sajal. The result is a beautifully intricate mosaic pattern, rich with texture and depth, yet incredibly strong and durable.
More than just furniture, the Lithic Series is a celebration of the earth’s natural forms. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi—an appreciation for imperfection and transience—the collection marries art and function in pieces that speak to those who value both style and sustainability. “We don’t just design furniture; we design a conversation between nature, craftsmanship, and conscious living,” explains Sajal.
The collection spans a variety of typologies, from sleek seating to functional tables and storage units, each designed to bring an artisanal, sculptural touch to any space. Crafted entirely in-house at Wriver’s Gurugram facility, every piece reflects the brand’s commitment to minimising environmental impact through resource-efficient production processes. The materials—paper fibers, wood shavings, and metal scraps—are sourced locally, reinforcing the brand’s focus on sustainability from start to finish.
“We want to prove that sustainable design doesn’t have to be utilitarian or plain. It can be bold, beautiful, and luxurious,” Sajal notes. And the Lithic Series does just that—offering discerning buyers the opportunity to invest in not just high-quality furniture but in a greener, more responsible future.
With this series, Wriver is setting a new standard for eco-conscious luxury. It’s more than furniture—it’s a movement towards a world where design, nature, and sustainability exist in perfect harmony.