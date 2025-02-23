Embrace the richness of India’s craftsmanship: Sarita Handa

Sarita Handa, the founder and chairperson of the internationally acclaimed brand, Sarita Handa, has created a legacy defined by luxury,

tradition, and craftsmanship. With a deep understanding of Indian artistry and an innate sense of design, she has built a brand that blends timeless beauty with modern sophistication. Since founding the brand in 1992, Sarita has continuously championed Indian craftsmanship, giving it a global platform while staying true to her roots. In this exclusive interview, Sarita shares the story behind her entrepreneurial journey, the inspiration drawn from India’s diverse regional crafts, and how she successfully combines traditional techniques with contemporary design.

“Sarita Handa was born from my desire to create beautiful homes across India in comfort and understated luxury. The early days involved focusing on hand-embroidered textiles with a global chic appeal and blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, which quickly resonated with Indian customers seeking timeless and heirloom-worthy designs,” she tells us.

Having travelled extensively across India with her husband’s army postings, she was exposed to a rich variety of regional crafts early on. These experiences shaped her approach to design and understanding of Indian craftsmanship. And she made it her mission to revive traditional craft techniques. “We blend age-old techniques like hand-embroidery and block printing with modern aesthetics by keeping the designs simple yet intricate. This allows us to preserve traditional methods while making them accessible and relevant to today’s design sensibilities,” she shares.