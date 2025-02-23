Embrace the richness of India’s craftsmanship: Sarita Handa

Sarita Handa, the founder and chairperson of the internationally acclaimed brand, Sarita Handa, has created a legacy defined by luxury,
tradition, and craftsmanship. With a deep understanding of Indian artistry and an innate sense of design, she has built a brand that blends timeless beauty with modern sophistication. Since founding the brand in 1992, Sarita has continuously championed Indian craftsmanship, giving it a global platform while staying true to her roots. In this exclusive interview, Sarita shares the story behind her entrepreneurial journey, the inspiration drawn from India’s diverse regional crafts, and how she successfully combines traditional techniques with contemporary design.
“Sarita Handa was born from my desire to create beautiful homes across India in comfort and understated luxury. The early days involved focusing on hand-embroidered textiles with a global chic appeal and blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, which quickly resonated with Indian customers seeking timeless and heirloom-worthy designs,” she tells us.
Having travelled extensively across India with her husband’s army postings, she was exposed to a rich variety of regional crafts early on. These experiences shaped her approach to design and understanding of Indian craftsmanship. And she made it her mission to revive traditional craft techniques. “We blend age-old techniques like hand-embroidery and block printing with modern aesthetics by keeping the designs simple yet intricate. This allows us to preserve traditional methods while making them accessible and relevant to today’s design sensibilities,” she shares.
Her brand is known for blending luxury with traditional artistry, and Sarita says, the key is in respecting the craft while encouraging innovation. “We constantly explore new ways to reinterpret traditional artistry, ensuring that the core of the craftsmanship remains intact but is expressed through contemporary forms and luxurious finishes,” she says.
Sustainability is at the heart of her brand. “We prioritise eco-friendly materials and processes, working with artisans who focus on sustainable practices and minimising waste. This approach allows us to create luxurious yet responsible products,” she explains.
While the shift towards sustainability, natural materials, and personalised design is dominating today’s trends, Sarita stays ahead by innovating with textiles that offer both luxury and functionality, while continuously incorporating these evolving elements into her collections.
The road was not without challenges as she recollects, “One of the biggest challenges has been educating international markets about the value of Indian craftsmanship. We’ve overcome this by showcasing the intricate artistry behind our collections and creating a strong brand narrative that highlights our commitment to quality and heritage.”
For aspiring designers or entrepreneurs who look up to her journey, Sarita’s advice is to stay true to their passion. “Embrace the richness of India’s craftsmanship, and maintain a commitment to quality. It’s important to continuously innovate, but never lose sight of your roots and values,” she adds.
