Fos Lighting launches Omkar Radiance collection

Lighting is more than just a functional necessity—it’s a key design element that sets the tone and mood of any room. With the right fixtures, you can turn an ordinary space into something extraordinary, adding ambience, elegance, and style. One brand that truly understands the power of lighting to elevate a space is Fos Lighting. Their latest collection, Omkar Radiance, launched during the auspicious Kumbh, is a celebration of craftsmanship, old-world charm, and spiritual serenity.
It offers a range of lighting pieces designed to infuse purity and calm into your surroundings. The collection, mainly made from brass, features intricate carvings that evoke the essence of a bygone era. “We design lights for every kind of space—homes, offices, hotels, places of worship,” says Siddharth Rohatgi, chief designer at Fos Lighting. “A few months ago, we created a large brass light for a mosque in the UAE, and the immense love and recognition we received inspired us to design smaller lights for homes that evoke a sense of meditative calm.”
The Omkar Radiance collection also ties beautifully with the auspicious timing of Kumbh. “We drew inspiration from various cultures and religions to curate this range,” Siddharth adds. The collection blends traditional Indian art forms with modern design sensibilities, making it a perfect addition to contemporary spaces.
Fos Lighting’s design philosophy revolves around bringing Indian art into the spotlight. “Our designs are rooted in the rich culture of India. I travel extensively, drawing inspiration from the architectural heritage of India, merging it with modern technology to create something that is both timeless and functional,” says Siddharth.
Brass is a key element in this collection, chosen for its natural golden sheen and ability to be intricately carved. “Brass is a metal that’s easy to sculpt and carve, and its beautiful sheen makes it the perfect choice for this collection. The carvings in each product are inspired by India’s iconic monuments and temples,” says Siddharth.
Lighting is more than just illuminating a space—it creates an atmosphere that enhances your emotional experience. “Lighting has the power to evoke emotions, set moods, and transform a space. The right lighting can turn a cosy restaurant into a haven or boost productivity in the workplace. It’s all about the ambiance you want to create,” explains Siddharth.
Among the many beautiful pieces in the Omkar Radiance collection, one that stands out for its spiritual significance is the Auspicious Renge Lotus. “Inspired by the Buddhist chant Nam Myoho Renge Kyo, this piece is minimalistic yet profound. The lotus, a sacred flower, is beautifully carved and ideal for any meditative space. Its antique brass finish makes it a perfect focal point,” adds Siddharth.
