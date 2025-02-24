Fos Lighting launches Omkar Radiance collection

Lighting is more than just a functional necessity—it’s a key design element that sets the tone and mood of any room. With the right fixtures, you can turn an ordinary space into something extraordinary, adding ambience, elegance, and style. One brand that truly understands the power of lighting to elevate a space is Fos Lighting. Their latest collection, Omkar Radiance, launched during the auspicious Kumbh, is a celebration of craftsmanship, old-world charm, and spiritual serenity.

It offers a range of lighting pieces designed to infuse purity and calm into your surroundings. The collection, mainly made from brass, features intricate carvings that evoke the essence of a bygone era. “We design lights for every kind of space—homes, offices, hotels, places of worship,” says Siddharth Rohatgi, chief designer at Fos Lighting. “A few months ago, we created a large brass light for a mosque in the UAE, and the immense love and recognition we received inspired us to design smaller lights for homes that evoke a sense of meditative calm.”

The Omkar Radiance collection also ties beautifully with the auspicious timing of Kumbh. “We drew inspiration from various cultures and religions to curate this range,” Siddharth adds. The collection blends traditional Indian art forms with modern design sensibilities, making it a perfect addition to contemporary spaces.