Bee’utiful tabletops: This tableware collection showcases the delicate beauty of insects

Taking inspiration from nature has been an ongoing trend in interiors and home décor since 2024. Multiple brands draw from the fluidity of the elements of nature, the forms of flora and fauna, the systems of nature and so on. Continuing the streak, Chokhat presents two collections inspired by insects.
The Bhavra and Madhuban collections of tableware draw from the form of bees and butterflies respectively. Prachi Bhatia, the founder, believes that we must not confine ourselves to “boring geometrical patterns and boxes in the name of minimalism.” She believes that there is so much beauty around us brought in by nature, we must make the best use of it. Just like it brings a smile to her face, she aims to do the same for her customers.
Prachi specifically chose these two insects as she says they have a very characteristic identity in terms of form. “For example, if I were to focus on the form of a cow, a couple of wrong angles, and the animal would start looking like a dog. With a bee and butterfly, people can identify it even if half of it is drawn,” she explains. To understand and make the best use of the shape, the team did extensive research about the insects, their behaviours, and market research of available products of the kind.
The ideology of versatility also reflects in the colour used across the collections. Gold, she says goes well with any aesthetic. Whether your interiors exude a contemporary luxurious look, or a rustic antique Indian look—this colour is universal.
These pieces, lazer-cut and casted to perfection showcase the delicate, yet strong form of the insects. They have been incorporated in functional pieces which embrace their true nature, while keeping the pieces ergonomical. Every aspect of design is meticulously planned—for example, the shape of the product, the weight of each bowl, the size of each piece and so on.
Price starts at INR 699. Available online.