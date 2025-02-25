Bee’utiful tabletops: This tableware collection showcases the delicate beauty of insects

Taking inspiration from nature has been an ongoing trend in interiors and home décor since 2024. Multiple brands draw from the fluidity of the elements of nature, the forms of flora and fauna, the systems of nature and so on. Continuing the streak, Chokhat presents two collections inspired by insects.

The Bhavra and Madhuban collections of tableware draw from the form of bees and butterflies respectively. Prachi Bhatia, the founder, believes that we must not confine ourselves to “boring geometrical patterns and boxes in the name of minimalism.” She believes that there is so much beauty around us brought in by nature, we must make the best use of it. Just like it brings a smile to her face, she aims to do the same for her customers.