Mavinn Collection brings tradition and modern design together

IKEA’s latest Mavinn collection is a tribute to the powerful blend of heritage, craftsmanship, and community. Far from being just another line of home décor, Mavinn brings together diverse cultural techniques, sustainable materials, and the incredible talent of artisans from around the world. This collection encapsulates a global journey through the lens of design, while also providing sustainable livelihoods and preserving traditional craftsmanship.
Johanna Jelinek, the designer behind the collection at IKEA of Sweden, reflects on the collaboration with artisans, particularly those from India, and how these partnerships shaped the final pieces. “The collaboration process began during the pandemic, when travel restrictions made in-person meetings impossible. We had to rely heavily on online conversations, but thankfully, we had a colleague at the development center who acted as our key liaison with the artisans,” Johanna explains. This was particularly true for their work with Rangsutra, a social business from India that played a pivotal role in the creation of Mavinn.
Johanna continues,“Rangs-utra brought deep-rooted knowledge of traditional craftsmanship and a commitment to empowering local artisans. Through continuous dialogue, we were able to co-create designs that not only showcased their skills but also resonated with brand’s design ethos. The final pieces are a testament to this collaboration, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design thinking.”
The collection is defined by materials and techniques that tell stories of rich cultural heritage. “For example, the hand-woven jute pieces are crafted using age-old weaving methods passed down through generations. Jute, being a natural fiber, not only enriches the soil but also provides a sustainable material for the artisans to work with. The hand-embroidered creations are deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of the artisans, with every stitch telling a story,” Johanna elaborates.
The impact of Mavinn extends far beyond the realm of design—it has the power to uplift local communities and sustain traditional crafts that are at risk of disappearing. “The collaboration with social businesses like Rangsutra ensures that artisans are paid fairly and work in safe conditions,” Johanna explains.
Johanna admits that one of her personal favourites is the small jute baskets with a colourful braided edge. However, it’s the collaboration with Du Anyam, an artisan group from the Flores Islands in Indonesia, that Johanna finds particularly inspiring. “They exclusively work with palm leaves, and don’t incorporate any other material, not even sewing thread. It’s a limited yet highly unique approach. They produced a placemat for us, and every time I see them, I’m reminded of the incredible impact this collaboration has on the artisans’ lives.”
Price on request. Available online.
