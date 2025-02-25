Mavinn Collection brings tradition and modern design together

Johanna continues,“Rangs-utra brought deep-rooted knowledge of traditional craftsmanship and a commitment to empowering local artisans. Through continuous dialogue, we were able to co-create designs that not only showcased their skills but also resonated with brand’s design ethos. The final pieces are a testament to this collaboration, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design thinking.”

The collection is defined by materials and techniques that tell stories of rich cultural heritage. “For example, the hand-woven jute pieces are crafted using age-old weaving methods passed down through generations. Jute, being a natural fiber, not only enriches the soil but also provides a sustainable material for the artisans to work with. The hand-embroidered creations are deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of the artisans, with every stitch telling a story,” Johanna elaborates.

The impact of Mavinn extends far beyond the realm of design—it has the power to uplift local communities and sustain traditional crafts that are at risk of disappearing. “The collaboration with social businesses like Rangsutra ensures that artisans are paid fairly and work in safe conditions,” Johanna explains.

Johanna admits that one of her personal favourites is the small jute baskets with a colourful braided edge. However, it’s the collaboration with Du Anyam, an artisan group from the Flores Islands in Indonesia, that Johanna finds particularly inspiring. “They exclusively work with palm leaves, and don’t incorporate any other material, not even sewing thread. It’s a limited yet highly unique approach. They produced a placemat for us, and every time I see them, I’m reminded of the incredible impact this collaboration has on the artisans’ lives.”

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com