Nolwa Studio’s Bidri Collection: Redefining Indian craftsmanship with contemporary innovation

Award-winning Nolwa Studio, based in Hyderabad, operates at the intersection of contemporary design and traditional craft, creating collectable objects of artistry and utility that challenge conventional perceptions of Indian artisanship. Inspired by India’s rich artistic traditions, their unique design interventions make heritage crafts relevant in contemporary contexts. Their debut collection, which launched at Design Miami, Basel, this year, focuses on India’s ancient metal-inlay technique, Bidri, bringing its practitioners together with breakaway approaches and global designers.

Nolwa Studio’s founder and creative director, Rohit Naag, moved back to India after his INSEAD MBA and studies at Duke University, as well as work across renewable energy, consulting, and agribusiness in the US, Europe, and Asia, to discover that his passion for design could become work. He was struck by the incredible workmanship and knew that he needed to explore the traditions in a deeper way.