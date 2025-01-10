This home-decor exhibition in New Delhi gives you inspiration for decking up your homes afresh this season

Influenced by the Indian history, myths, fables and creative imagination are the stunning pieces from Vikram Goyal’s latest home décor collection VIYA. Marrying contemporary design with innovative and utilitarian craftsmanship, the collection featuring tables, chairs, vases, trays, lights and soft furnishings, displays newness in design which gives a fresh look to light up any room in the house. Goyal believes to bring joy into the heart and the home through the items which are nothing short of works of art and each have a story of their own.
What: Viya by Vikram Goyal
Where: Living Traditions Centre, New Delhi
When: January 10 - 12, 2025
Timing: 11 am - 6 pm