Architects are embracing biophilic design, redefining how nature and design coexist

Architects are redefining how we experience nature by integrating trees into homes and public spaces through biophilic design, which combines sustainability, wellness, and harmony with the environment.

Biophilic design has seen remarkable examples worldwide. In New York, the Ford Foundation houses an atrium filled with diverse trees like magnolias and jacarandas, while Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport features a six-acre indoor forest. In Milan, Stefano Boeri’s Bosco Verticale towers with 800 trees epitomise urban greenery, inspiring similar designs globally.

This trend isn’t limited to public spaces. In private homes, trees are becoming integral elements. New York-based ODA Architecture designed a New Delhi penthouse featuring a central courtyard with a ficus microcarpa tree and reflecting pool, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. Principal Ryoko Okada explains, “A living tree is both a statement piece and a regenerative presence, bringing calm and joy.”

In Los Angeles, KAA Design Group preserved existing cork oaks and magnolias in a modern home, designing around a 300-year-old oak that serves as the property’s centrepiece. Partner Grant Kirkpatrick shares, “We convinced the client that the tree is an antique treasure to embrace.”

Even homes without live trees are honouring nature. After a fire in Paso Robles, charred manzanita trees were repurposed as sculptural art pieces, blending organic beauty with minimalist design.

Experts advise consulting specialists for planting indoor trees, ensuring proper light, soil, and climate conditions. The right tree, combined with thoughtful planning, enhances both the home’s aesthetic and its connection to nature.

This movement toward integrating trees into design reflects a growing appreciation for sustainability and the transformative power of nature in our lives.