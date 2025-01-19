The Enchanted Collection by Maison Du Luxe is a masterful blend of artistry and function

For over four decades, Maison Du Luxe has been a beacon of luxury and craftsmanship, redefining the art of living beautifully. Founded in 1983, the brand began humbly with earthen pots and refurbished furniture, but under the leadership of Gobind Kapur and Ginnie Jain, it has blossomed into a legacy of bespoke design and exceptional artistry. Known for blending time-honoured handcrafting techniques with cutting-edge technology, Maison Du Luxe continues to inspire awe with every creation at its Delhi workshop.

The brand has introduced the Enchanted Collection, a fusion of imagination, artistry, and material. Curated by architect Archana Aggarwal, this collection marries whimsical forms, rich textures, and thoughtful details to transcend the ordinary, transforming functional furniture into works of art.

“This collection is about celebrating emotion and connection. Each piece is an invitation to pause, to feel, and to let the design resonate with your soul. It’s about turning furniture into a vessel for storytelling and personal expression,” Archana shares.