The Enchanted Collection by Maison Du Luxe is a masterful blend of artistry and function

For over four decades, Maison Du Luxe has been a beacon of luxury and craftsmanship, redefining the art of living beautifully. Founded in 1983, the brand began humbly with earthen pots and refurbished furniture, but under the leadership of Gobind Kapur and Ginnie Jain, it has blossomed into a legacy of bespoke design and exceptional artistry. Known for blending time-honoured handcrafting techniques with cutting-edge technology, Maison Du Luxe continues to inspire awe with every creation at its Delhi workshop.
The brand has introduced the Enchanted Collection, a fusion of imagination, artistry, and material. Curated by architect Archana Aggarwal, this collection marries whimsical forms, rich textures, and thoughtful details to transcend the ordinary, transforming functional furniture into works of art.
“This collection is about celebrating emotion and connection. Each piece is an invitation to pause, to feel, and to let the design resonate with your soul. It’s about turning furniture into a vessel for storytelling and personal expression,” Archana shares.
The Enchanted Collection encapsulates the magic of spaces that speak to the heart, where every corner feels alive with stories. From intricate mosaics by Bisazza to delicate appliqué work and ceiling murals, each element weaves a narrative of creativity and craftsmanship. “I wanted to bring emotion into every piece. By integrating traditional elements with modern design, we create pieces that connect with people on a deeper level,” she reflects.
A key highlight of the collection is the Splash table, inspired by the beauty of a cascading drop of water. Ebony wood and shimmering quartz combine to form an elegant yet dynamic silhouette that seems to capture movement itself. The table’s secret? A concealed vertical uplift bar that transforms the piece from a sleek console into a marvel of modern functionality.
In collaboration with Bisazza, mosaic armrests elevate chairs into sculptural masterpieces, while soft linen and velvet upholstery in twilight and summer bloom shades add comfort and charm.
With the Enchanted Collection, the brand invites you to experience a world where furniture transcends its purpose and becomes an enduring piece of art—one that transforms your space, stirs your imagination, and connects with you on a deeply personal level.
It is a testament to the timeless interplay between imagination and design, proving that beauty can be functional and elegance can be lived. It’s an invitation to live beautifully, inspiring you to create spaces that are not just seen but deeply felt.
Price on request. Available online.
