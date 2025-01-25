The Prana Homes debuts Mindful Furniture Collection to harmonise your home and spirit

In a world where the pursuit of balance often feels elusive, The Prana Homes offers a refreshing approach to interior design. Inspired by the Sanskrit word prana, meaning life force, this thoughtfully curated collection of furniture and home accessories aims to harmonise both the physical and spiritual aspects of everyday living. In its debut collection, The Prana Homes introduces beautifully crafted pieces that foster mindfulness, inclusivity, and tranquility within the home.
Pooja Bihani, founder and lead designer of The Prana Homes, reflects on the brand’s ethos, “Our vision is to empower the art of well-being. Through spiritually inspired designs, we aim to transform everyday living into a harmonious and meaningful experience.” This vision is woven into each item, where form, function, and philosophy coexist seamlessly.
Among the standout pieces is the Consciousness Console, handcrafted with veneer, wood, and jute. It features integrated prayer wheels, inviting moments of mindfulness into daily routines. As Pooja shares, “The Consciousness Console is designed to foster a zone of reflection and mindfulness, its tassels visually and energetically softening the environment.” The console not only serves as functional furniture but also becomes a space for spiritual connection, grounding the home in serenity.
Another key item in the collection is the Harmony Shelves, which combine sleek veneer and marble with geometric precision. These shelves offer practical storage while enhancing the flow of positive energy, creating an atmosphere of calm. “The Harmony Shelves use geometric balance to elevate both the aesthetic and vibrational quality of the space,” explains Pooja, illustrating how her designs blend physical needs with a higher spiritual purpose.
Incorporating the ancient Yin-Yang philosophy, which emphasises balance through contrasting elements, each piece reflects a careful balance of opposites. The Nothingness Side Table, for instance, features a unique punctured design that symbolises the void, a concept in spirituality representing potential and purity. “Each piece is created with the intention to enhance the life force within that space,” Pooja notes, revealing how spirituality is an integral influence in her creative process.
Inclusivity is another pillar of its design philosophy. The brand offers products that cater to specially-abled individuals, ensuring that every space is welcoming. Pooja explains, “Our commitment to inclusivity is rooted in the belief that design should be empathetic and accessible to all.”With its fusion of mindful design, inclusivity, and spiritual depth, this collection invites us to rethink how our homes can nurture not only our bodies but also our souls.
