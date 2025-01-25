The Prana Homes debuts Mindful Furniture Collection to harmonise your home and spirit

In a world where the pursuit of balance often feels elusive, The Prana Homes offers a refreshing approach to interior design. Inspired by the Sanskrit word prana, meaning life force, this thoughtfully curated collection of furniture and home accessories aims to harmonise both the physical and spiritual aspects of everyday living. In its debut collection, The Prana Homes introduces beautifully crafted pieces that foster mindfulness, inclusivity, and tranquility within the home.

Pooja Bihani, founder and lead designer of The Prana Homes, reflects on the brand’s ethos, “Our vision is to empower the art of well-being. Through spiritually inspired designs, we aim to transform everyday living into a harmonious and meaningful experience.” This vision is woven into each item, where form, function, and philosophy coexist seamlessly.

Among the standout pieces is the Consciousness Console, handcrafted with veneer, wood, and jute. It features integrated prayer wheels, inviting moments of mindfulness into daily routines. As Pooja shares, “The Consciousness Console is designed to foster a zone of reflection and mindfulness, its tassels visually and energetically softening the environment.” The console not only serves as functional furniture but also becomes a space for spiritual connection, grounding the home in serenity.