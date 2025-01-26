Experience sustainable luxury with The Leather Garden’s Birch Collection

Each piece in the Birch collection — from the tactile luxury of leather trays to the subtle elegance of leather-accented candle holders — embodies the brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship. “We believe that disparate elements can come together to create something truly remarkable,” says Neeharika, emphasising the thoughtful design process that goes into each item. “Our design philosophy revolves around fusion — bringing together textures and materials in ways that enhance both form and function.”

Birch isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about creating a space where people can truly connect with their surroundings. Neeharika envisions these pieces transforming homes and workspaces into sanctuaries. “We hope that Birch will foster productivity and self-expression, offering elegant, sustainable design that elevates everyday life,” she explains. The collection aims to encourage meaningful interactions with your environment, making each moment feel purposeful and refined.

In a world dominated by fast fashion and mass-produced goods, Birch stands as a testament to the power of craftsmanship. “Craftsmanship is not just a luxury; it’s a movement toward mindful consumption, valuing people and the planet,” says Neeharika. By preserving traditional techniques and empowering artisans, The Leather Garden offers more than just a product — it offers a commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and quality. For consumers, investing in Birch means choosing pieces that are not only beautiful but meaningful.

Birch brings a touch of luxury and artistry to any space, all while supporting sustainable and thoughtful design. It’s more than a collection—it’s a new way to experience home and work life, where elegance and sustainability coexist in perfect harmony.

Price starts at Rs 1,900. Available online.

